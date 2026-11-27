Dylan Parrott stood on the field at Kinnick Stadium with the weight of more than a rivalry game on his shoulders. Thirteen years earlier, he had looked out from a hospital room window above that same field while nurses and doctors worked to save his life. Now the fifth-year defensive lineman was back in Iowa City as a Nebraska captain, preparing to take part in the Hawkeye Wave and acknowledge the children still fighting inside the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

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The moment carried everything his journey had been building toward. Parrott was 10 years old when a routine check for what seemed like the flu turned into something far more serious.

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“They were like, yeah, something’s not right,” he said in a pregame interview. “Basically, we’re not equipped to deal with this at the local hospital. And they sent me to the University of Iowa.”

Doctors diagnosed him with Burkitt lymphoma. The tumor was already the size of a softball, and the cancer can double in a single day. Chemotherapy began that same night. For the next five months, Parrott lived almost entirely inside the hospital.

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“The next four months, I basically lived in the hospital every day,” he said. “Because the chemo regimen I was on was seven days a week, like 24/7.” He made it home for only 10 to 15 days total during that stretch.

“They just kept giving me chemo and trying to shrink it and see if it would go away,” Parrott recalled. “They eventually just had to go in and remove, like, they just cut the tumor out and, like, 11 inches of my intestine.” His mother stayed by his side the entire time. “She never left my side. She was always in the hospital with me,” he said. “It means a lot to me that I can share that with them.”

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Iowa football players visited him during treatment and signed a football that still sits in his room. “It’s one of my most prized possessions,” Parrott said. “It made me want to play football a lot more when I was, like, when I wasn’t able to.”

On March 12, 2014, he was officially declared cancer-free. The hospital staff threw a party, handed him Nerf guns, and let him run the hallways. “They made it special,” he said.

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Parrott walked on at Nebraska after starring as a senior offensive lineman at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Iowa. He redshirted in 2022, moved to the defensive line, and eventually played in every game across multiple seasons. Matt Rhule named him a captain for Friday’s regular-season finale against Iowa, a decision the coach called only fitting given Parrott’s history with the city and the hospital that overlooks the stadium.

“It means a lot to me and it means a lot more to my parents,” Parrott said of the captaincy. He has participated in the Hawkeye Wave before, both as a fan and as a player. This time felt different. “Just getting to wave up to those kids, and know I used to be one of them, was a great feeling,” he said. “And definitely this Friday … it will probably be more emotional than I like to admit. It will be real important to me and my family.”

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In the pregame interview, the emotion surfaced clearly. Parrott paused, fought back tears, and covered his face with his hand while describing what the return meant. The connection to the children still in treatment stayed at the center of his comments. “I don’t know if it’s going to have any impact, but if it does, like, if anything… But like I said, anything that I’m able to do, help any of those kids up there feel any kind of hope, anything,” he said. “Like, please reach out.”

The Hawkeye Wave has become one of the more recognized traditions in college football. After the first quarter, both teams and the crowd turn toward the children’s hospital and wave to the patients and families watching from the windows. For Parrott, the gesture closed a circle that began when he was one of those kids looking down at the field. Nebraska entered the game having just pulled off a major win over Ohio State, but the personal stakes for the fifth-year defensive lineman sat above the scoreboard.

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Parrott has already used his platform to connect with other young patients, including a 7-year-old who faced the same diagnosis. Friday’s game marked his final regular-season appearance at Kinnick, and he planned to make the wave count.