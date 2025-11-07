Cancer Tragedy Rocks Washington Huskies as Michael Penix Jr. & Jonah Coleman Mourn Death of 21-YO Athlete

A terrible loss has rocked the Washington Huskies’ athletic department. Mia Hamant was a 21-year-old goalkeeper who fought a resilient battle. She passed away on November 6 after a seven-month battle with a rare form of kidney cancer. While the loss united the entire Washington community, it has left everyone grieving. Michael Penix Jr., a Huskies legend, and Jonah Coleman, a senior running back, both took to social media to express their grief.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jonah Coleman shared a heartfelt tribute to the late Mia Hamant from the Washington Athletics Instagram account on Twitter with 🧡🙏 emojis. The caption of the post read, “We are heartbroken by the passing of Mia Hamant after her courageous battle with cancer. Miakickscancer inspired everyone around her with her strength and spirit. Our love is with her family, teammates, and all who knew her. Her legacy will forever live in Husky Athletics. 💜🐾.”

When Hamant was diagnosed with her cancer, she did not retreat into privacy. But embraced it and decided to serve as a symbol of hope and inspiration for others. Even Michael Penix Jr. pitched in with “💜🙏” in the comments section of the Instagram post. Her fight against the rare form of cancer was visible to everyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

She started the Insta page @miakickscancer in May 2025 and began documenting her journey. It was filled with raw emotions, honesty, and humour. What started as a place to journal her daily life turned into a movement with thousands of followers. It also helped her raise around $135,000 on GoFundMe to help cover her staggering medical bills. Those issues never deterred her from living her life.

She was committed to maintaining normalcy by attending classes and working out. But before all this, she was a budding athlete who epitomized the values of the Huskies’ storied athletic history. Although she missed her first year due to an injury, she made a strong comeback in 2024. She led the Hukies to a semifinal spot in the Big 10 and ranked third nationally as the goalkeeper with an impressive 0.882 save percentage. All this made her the heart and soul of the Washington soccer team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though Mia Hamant had one of the rarest forms of cancer, her case was 14 documented cases in the world. She refused to cower in the face of such adversity. That’s why the tributes showcase the impact she left behind, as the entire husky community has come together to honor her memory.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

The team rallied around one of their own

Mia Hamant sounded the siren ahead of Washington’s October 26 game, a moment that showcased the Huskies’ support for her fight against cancer. Donning a bold purple wig in Husky colors, she stood at the center of “Huskies for a Cure,” a game designed to celebrate her spirit and to bring together the entire athletic community. Her teammates rallied around her cause as they wore orange ribbons throughout their 2025 campaign. This year, it was a successful season.

The Huskies soccer team won the regular season championship with a game to spare. The victory, a first in 25 years, came on the back of a 1-0 win against No.15 Wisconsin. Now, as Washington prepares to face Michigan State on Sunday, November 9, the stakes go beyond a championship final. The Huskies, pursuing their first-ever Big Ten Tournament Championship, will take the field with a new purpose. The will to win this title will also be for Mia Hamant. This was evident from Head Coach Nicole Van Dyke’s statement.

“Mia was the heart of our program, someone who uplifted everyone around her with her joy, courage, and kindness. Even during the toughest times, she displayed an unyielding spirit that motivated her teammates and coaches every single day. Mia made us all better individuals, and her influence will resonate within this program and in all of our lives forever.” Coping with Mia Hamant’s loss won’t be easy for her loved ones or fans. But her journey was the true testament that anyone can find strength from.