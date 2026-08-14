“Cannot Give Up”: ESPN’s Laura Rutledge Makes Career Intentions Very Clear Amid Expanded NFL Role

For years, Laura Rutledge was one of the familiar faces waiting for college football Saturday to arrive. She traveled around the SEC, stood in front of packed stadiums, and helped set the tone for some of the biggest games on the conference schedule. That routine changed this year, but her connection to the sport has not.

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Her departure from SEC Nation was announced in May, but it was not a departure from ESPN or college football. The network said Rutledge was stepping away as she expanded her NFL assignments, particularly with ESPN’s growing NFL coverage. Matt Barrie was later named her replacement as SEC Nation host for the 2026 season. That left one obvious question. How much college football would Rutledge actually continue doing?

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“Yes, you know I cannot give up college football,” Rutledge said on Cierra Clark’s August 11 podcast. “I’m excited to still be on some of the big games, and I will still be seeing all the SEC fans out and about. College football means so much to me. So, I’m pumped to be on the sidelines coming up here as soon as the season starts.”

Rutledge spent nearly a decade as the face of SEC Nation. She joined ESPN in 2014 and became the show’s host in 2017, after initially working as a reporter. By the time she stepped away, she had spent 10 seasons around the program and helped turn it into one of SEC Network’s signature shows. Of course, with such a long connection with college football, it’s hard to step away immediately from the sport.

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Right now, though, Rutledge’s career is moving deeper into the NFL. She currently hosts NFL Live along with serving as a full-time sideline reporter. She is also a part of the network’s NFL Draft and Pro Bowl coverage, while she continues to work on major college football broadcasts. But now, her NFL role is getting even bigger.

ESPN previously announced that Rutledge would remain on marquee NFL and college football assignments under a multiyear contract signed in 2025. The network also said she would continue working events, including the NFL Draft, the Masters, and the SEC Kickoff. With it, she will also be maintaining college football sideline assignments. The biggest milestone, though, is still ahead.

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Rutledge will be a part of ESPN’s first-ever Super Bowl broadcast team in Los Angeles in February 2027. There, she will work as a sideline reporter. That would surely add one of the biggest assignments in American sports broadcasting. That explains why the change at SEC Nation made sense professionally.

Hosting the show meant being committed to the traveling pregame production every Saturday during the college season. Now, Rutledge can take on more NFL work while still appearing at select college football games, rather than being tied to a single weekly studio role. Still, she clearly does not want college football to become a footnote.

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Rutledge’s own farewell message made it clear that leaving the chair was not an easy decision. She described SEC Nation as one of the most meaningful chapters of her career and called the show a family. She also thanked the SEC fans who had welcomed the production into their stadiums and communities over the years.