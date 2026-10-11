“Can’t Believe”: Michael Vick’s Wife Turns Emotional Over a Family Occasion in Front of 247K People

One minute, they’re your little babies; the next, they’re celebrating another birthday before you know it. Michael Vick and Kijafa Vick are getting a front-row seat to that reality, with Kijafa recently taking to Instagram to mark a special milestone in daughter London’s life.

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Sharing a photo of her daughter on her Instagram story, the two-time Emmy-nominated producer captured a moment every parent can relate to.

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“Can’t believe she will be 19 in a week,” she captioned the story shared with her 247k Instagram followers.

But that was only a glimpse of the love behind the words. Kijafa Vick made her affection even more evident in the comments on London’s post, writing, “What a beautiful young lady ❤️”

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Born on October 19, 2007, London is the second daughter of Michael Vick and Kijafa Vick. She grew up in a blended family alongside her older half-brother, Mitez, older sister, Jada, and younger brother, Michael Jr.

Her parents have always been doting on their children, but being the daughter of a high-profile NFL quarterback meant London occasionally found herself in the public eye from a very young age.

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One such moment came in August 2011, when a widely known photograph captured three-year-old London playing with her father’s helmet after an Eagles training camp practice.

This April, Michael Vick was every bit the proud dad as he sent his daughter, London, off to her senior prom. While Michael kept it casual in a white polo and shorts, 18-year-old London stole the show in a custom-made, beaded gown paired with matching gloves.

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Making a statement with every detail, London stepped out in a custom-designed, diamond-embellished beaded gown by Desireé Miami, complete with matching gloves, as she arrived with her parents in a white Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

The Vick family’s close-knit bond has always shone through, and London made that connection clear last July. Sharing a heartfelt photo of her father holding her, she celebrated Michael Vick’s birthday with a loving tribute that read, “Happy Birthday to the best dad I could ever ask for.”

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Michael has always stood by his children, and London is no exception. When the time came for her to choose a college, he stepped in with some much-needed advice. In a family interaction shared on Facebook, Kijafa asked London about her college hunt.

She named several schools, from LSU to Howard, before admitting she would keep her final choice a secret. Afraid of rejection and the embarrassment of saying it aloud, London held back. That was when Michael stepped in with a lesson she needed to hear.

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“Guess what? It’s a lot of colleges I wanted to go to to play football. But you can’t feel embarrassed when it don’t happen, like you’re a failure or something,” said the former Atlanta Falcons QB, reflecting on the dreams that didn’t go as planned.

But while football may have taken him down an unexpected path, nothing compares to the pull of home. Getting to be with his family means everything, even if the goodbye is never easy. In the end, he summed up that bittersweet feeling perfectly: “Being home is everything. The only hard part is knowing that I gotta leave again.”

While London is gearing up to celebrate her 19th birthday in a few days, Michael Vick remains busy with his college football duties at Norfolk State. The Spartans are 4-3 this season and will next face the South Carolina State Bulldogs on October 24.