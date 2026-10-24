“Can’t Complain”: Deion Sanders’ Son Admits Surprising Gap From $54M Father’s Lavish Lifestyle

A $54 million coaching contract can bring a life filled with luxury, but does growing up around wealth mean experiencing the same lifestyle? From lavish properties to expensive upgrades, the difference between a father’s financial success and his son’s day-to-day life can be more surprising than it seems.

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Deion Sanders Jr., the son of Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, offered a look at his surroundings in a video published by Well Off Media on October 24. During the video, Sanders Jr. discussed a property undergoing renovations, including plans for a red exterior, a walkway around the jacuzzi, and a tropical outdoor setting.

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“Can’t complain about the blessing,” Sanders Jr. said. “It’s black right now, but it’s getting painted red. They haven’t seen it yet, though. They did add the little walk around for the jacuzzi right there. We got to get palm trees around this hole and make it just feel like a Miami tropical vibe. Put me a TV right here so I can play the game outside. No, for real. The couch right here.”

Deion Sanders’ financial standing reflects decades of earnings across professional sports and coaching. He played 14 NFL seasons and also competed in Major League Baseball before moving into broadcasting and college football coaching.

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In March 2025, the University of Colorado extended his coaching contract to five years and $54 million, with annual compensation scheduled to rise from $10 million in 2025 and 2026 to $12 million in 2029.

However, just because Coach Prime is rich doesn’t mean that he hasn’t taught valuable financial lessons to his kids. Each of them is successful in their own way. Shedeur Sanders has a rookie contract with the Browns, while Shilo is trying to make a career away from football.

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On the other hand, Deion Sanders Jr. has seen some hardships while he was in college. Speaking on the Organikally Speaking Podcast a few months ago, he revealed that one of his bank accounts had about $11 in it, while another was overdrawn.

He also explained that people often assume he has money because of his father’s reputation, but said his father expects him to handle his own financial challenges. These remarks provide a more direct look at the difference between the wealth associated with the Sanders name and his son’s personal financial experience.

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Beyond these financial differences, the Well Off Media video also captured a lighter moment between the father and son, with Sanders addressing his son’s habit of taking his shoes.

Deion Sanders gifts His Son shoes to stop recurring footwear pranks

In a video published by Well Off Media, former NFL star and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders addressed his son Deion Sanders Jr.’s habit of taking his footwear and featuring it in videos. Sanders decided to end the recurring situation by giving his son a pair of shoes instead.

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“I figured out a way to help my son. See, every now and then, my son just comes and goes downstairs, and he put out a video of him stealing my shoes. And I’m understanding why should I subject myself to this? What I’m going to do, I’m going just give him a pair,” Sanders said.

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Sanders brought out two boxes and explained that one pair was for his son. Sanders Jr. was pleased with the gift, noting that red was his favorite color. Their conversation then turned playful as the two discussed the footwear and joked about how they treated each other.

He also claimed he had only one pair of his father’s shoes, then mistakenly identified a pair as Sanders’s, who clarified that they were actually his own.