“Can’t Control Your Bladder”: Deion Sanders Reveals Lingering Health Issues After Beating Cancer

2025 was quite challenging for Deion Sanders on the health front. The Colorado head coach was diagnosed with bladder cancer and had to go through a major surgery. A year later, Coach Prime is finally back to being his old self. Only recently did Sanders pull back the curtain on the whole experience.

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“You got to understand, coming from all the accolades that you professed early on,” Coach Prime said during an appearance on Good Morning America on June 10. “Now you sitting in the room and you don’t know what’s what. You can’t control your bladder. You got a whole new bladder. Your bladder doesn’t know you. You don’t know it. You’re peeing in the bed.”

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Coach Prime was fortunate that his doctors discovered the tumors during a routine check-up. That early detection helped in a complete recovery. However, after the surgery, there were serious day-to-day challenges. Even for a man who has had 14 surgeries, the whole experience was grueling, to say the least.

“I remember going to a speaking engagement, and the first thing I do when we left that morning at 7 and I had to be there by 8:30. The first thing I do is grab my crotch because I’m like, “Oh my god, I hope I haven’t peed on myself. I didn’t bring another change of clothes.” When you’re playing a football game, night game, we played, we were flying back on the plane. First thing you do is wake up, and you grab your crotch. Oh my god, I hope I hadn’t peed on myself,” Sanders shared.

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After undergoing bladder removal surgery, Sanders appeared noticeably thinner, wearing a catheter and a bag attached to his waist. Although he was declared cancer-free by his doctor, he still had to undergo surgery for blood clot management, as he was in a lot of pain. It was both a physically and spiritually taxing journey for him, but two people earned special mentions for being by his side: his son, Deion Jr., and his girlfriend, Karrueche Tran.

Now back to full strength, he has turned his focus toward helping the Colorado Buffaloes reclaim their place among college football’s elite.

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Deion Sanders back to his Coach Prime era

Last summer, the Colorado coach was off the field recovering from his surgeries. While it was a major health win for Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes posted a 3-9 record. During the season, there were rumors that Sanders might retire. But Coach Prime is never the one to shy away from a challenge. Not only was he there on the sidelines, but he also didn’t let the team feel the burden of what he was going through.

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“I’m cancer-free. I’m good. Great doctors in Colorado that have brought me through. God has brought me through. I’m thankful. I’m healthy. I got my swagger back. Like I’m ready to go coach my butt off this season,” said Sanders.

Coach Prime has found his swagger back, he claims, and was back on the field with his team during the spring practice. While many feared that he did not look okay, you can’t keep a man away from a sport he loves.

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Heading into the 2026 season, the Buffs are in a strange place, with the hype from the 2024 season having died down. The program is left with naysayers, with experts predicting another bad season. However, Coach Prime has already taken Colorado from a 3-9 season to a 9-4 season.