“Can’t Get People”: Nick Saban Reveals Lane Kiffin’s Tough Admission Days After LSU HC’s Apology

Lane Kiffin once worked under Nick Saban at Alabama, where the demands of the legendary coach’s system helped shape his own approach to football. Years later, after taking charge of his own program, the LSU Tigers head coach appears to have gained an appreciation for what his former boss dealt with every day.

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“I see what you did now because I can’t get people to do what they’re supposed to do,” Saban said, recalling what Kiffin told him, according to Justin Smith of Touchdown Alabama Magazine on X.

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The admission offers a glimpse into how Kiffin’s experience as a head coach changed his perspective on the man he once worked for, particularly as their relationship returned to the spotlight following Kiffin’s move from Ole Miss to LSU.

Kiffin served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator from January 2014 to December 2016. He joined Saban’s staff after struggling as USC’s head coach and became part of an Alabama program built around discipline and accountability. But their working relationship ended under complicated circumstances.

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In December 2016, Kiffin accepted the head coaching job at Florida Atlantic while Alabama continued its College Football Playoff campaign. Following the Crimson Tide’s semifinal performance, Saban moved past Kiffin’s departure, with Steve Sarkisian (now Texas Longhorns HC) taking over play-calling duties for the national championship game.

Alabama eventually lost 35-31, which then led to a rise in concerns that a late change in the offensive leadership might have been the reason.

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Nearly a decade later, however, both coaches have publicly taken a more amicable approach to their history. During ESPN’s College GameDay on September 5, Saban praised Kiffin’s contributions to Alabama and expressed confidence in his future at LSU.

“You did a great job coming in and helping us at Alabama. I can tell you I am so proud of what you’ve been able to do at every stop. And I know you’re going to do a great job here at LSU,” Saban said.

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Kiffin, meanwhile, accepted responsibility for their past disagreements. “Any problems that we had were my fault,” he said.

That change has become particularly relevant following Kiffin’s controversial departure from Ole Miss in November 2025. He left Oxford for LSU while the Rebels were preparing for the College Football Playoff, a decision that angered many Ole Miss fans.

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Kiffin has said Saban’s advice played a role in his decision. In January, he recalled his former coach telling him, “You’ll always regret if you don’t go to LSU… It’s the best job in America.”

Saban offered a different perspective when asked about the move during College GameDay at Ole Miss on September 19. He explained that coaches frequently seek his advice about career moves, but he generally asks questions to them, for them to reach the answers themselves, which they came seeking answers for.

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He also questioned why Kiffin would leave a team with a strong quarterback, a strong running back, and a chance to compete for a national championship. The distinction matters, because Kiffin has credited Saban’s advice with helping him choose LSU, while Saban has maintained that coaches ultimately make their own decisions.

Their reunion also unfolded against the backdrop of Ole Miss’ 32-24 victory over LSU on September 19. Returning to Oxford as the Tigers’ head coach, Kiffin watched his former team rally from a 17-point halftime deficit before Trinidad Chambliss led a decisive fourth-quarter touchdown drive for the Rebels.

For Kiffin, the challenges of leading his own program have apparently offered a new understanding of the demands Saban once placed on him. His admission captures that shift.