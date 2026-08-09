“Can’t Give Up”: Michigan’s Bryce Underwood Sends Clear Message on Ryan Day’s OSU

Michigan QB1 Bryce Underwood got his first brush of the rivalry game against the Buckeyes last season. Unfortunately, it ended in a defeat. The matchup also introduced the freshman QB to the level of preparation required to face Michigan’s arch-rival.

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“It’s a blessing to be in,” Bryce Underwood said in his interview with NBC Sports on August 6 when John Fanta asked him about how he defines the rivalry game. “Very physical, like I said, it’s all around taxing mentally. Physically, you have to stay strong mentally. You have to stay strong; physically, you can’t quit. Can’t give up.”

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‘The Game’ is probably the most intense rivalry matchup in college football. Heading into the 2025 encounter, the Buckeyes had lost four straight games against the Wolverines. In 2024, Ryan Day won the national championship, but Ohio State fans were still unsatisfied with their season because they lost to Michigan.

That changed last season. The Buckeyes traveled to Ann Arbor to take revenge for what happened in Columbus in 2024. The undefeated Ohio State made a mockery of Sherrone Moore’s team, as the Wolverines couldn’t put up a fight. The Buckeyes won 27-9, and Day’s losing streak was finally over.

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On the other side, Underwood got the first taste of the heated nature of the rivalry game. The quarterback couldn’t deliver, as Ryan Day’s defense restricted him to just 63 passing yards on 8/18 completions. Before arriving in Ann Arbor, Underwood frequently trash-talked the Buckeyes on social media. He said that Ohio State’s dominant run at the top was officially over. Well, it didn’t transpire that way.

Underwood openly admitted to Cleveland.com, “The team down south. How that really was, it’s insane. Now me being in it, I see why it goes as deep as it goes.”

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After facing many hiccups last year, Underwood looks good in the fall practice and has been officially locked in as Michigan’s unquestioned QB1 by head coach Kyle Whittingham. Underwood stated in early August camp interviews that his main focus has been staying calm under pressure and making the passing game “look easy.”

When it comes to mentality, the new head coach has also tuned into the hatred of the game. Underwood mentioned that it is a mental battle, a 365-day obsession. Head coach Whittingham has overhauled locker room culture, proudly stating: “You won’t see anything red in the building.”

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Although he struggled in his first year, he is back with renewed energy for this season. The best part of the Wolverine QB is that he doesn’t let the media criticism surrounding him during OSU games rattle him. “When there’s greatness, pressure comes with that, no matter what,” Underwood said.

The rivalry game is scheduled for November 28 this season. The Wolverines will have to prove themselves in front of the Columbus crowd at Horseshoe Stadium.