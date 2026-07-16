“Can’t Recover From This”: PSU Great Predicts Michigan Will Ask Warde Manuel to ‘Step Down’ From His $2.4M Role

For years, Warde Manuel seemed untouchable at Michigan. He survived the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal. He navigated NCAA investigations. He stayed in charge after former assistant Matt Weiss was charged with federal crimes. But now, the pressure is stronger than ever.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m [going to] go 0% that he gets fired. They’re going to convince him to step down,” PSU legend LaVar Arrington said on FOX Sports’ July 15 podcast. “They’re going to put something in front of him that gets him to step down… They’re going to offer him something that he’s okay with walking away from. Because basically, he’s telling them right now, ‘You do understand this ruins me. If I have to leave here based upon what’s out there and what has happened, I have to leave here knowing that I can’t recover from this.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan’s Board of Regents meets today to review findings from a major law firm investigation into the athletic department. The biggest issue centers on former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore’s inappropriate relationship with his female staffer.

The investigation’s findings, which the WSJ obtained, revealed that Manuel was aware of Moore’s inappropriate relationship with Paige Shiver. The investigation also found a 2024 handwritten note that instructed Moore not to travel with Shiver on team trips. Additionally, there was a hotline complaint, too, and Shiver’s father had already raised concerns about Moore’s relationship with his daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another lawsuit that former UM LBs coach Chris Partridge filed, he has also leveled serious allegations against Manuel. In his wrongful termination lawsuit, Partridge has said that Manuel and former president Santa Ono had knowledge about the sign-stealing scheme but chose to withhold the information to avoid NCAA scrutiny. Additionally, he has alleged that Manuel knew about Moore’s relationship, which reportedly began in 2022, but chose to look the other way.

Previously, critics focused on scandals that occurred during his tenure. Now, questions center on what he knew and when he knew it. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Manuel won’t survive “July” in Ann Arbor. Multiple outlets also reported that Michigan’s regents would review the findings and discuss leadership decisions. Some reports even claimed Michigan was negotiating the terms of Manuel’s departure, including exploring retirement for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manuel signed a contract extension through June 2030. His annual salary is reportedly around $1.9 million, and some reports place his total compensation at $2.4 million. If Michigan terminates him without cause, he could receive 36 months of severance pay. That possibility has fueled speculation that a mutual separation may be easier than a direct firing. Manuel, though, has maintained his stance now.

The AD said university leaders could not fire someone based on rumors alone and maintained that Michigan followed its investigative process before ultimately dismissing Moore. However, the question is no longer whether another controversy happened under Manuel’s leadership. The investigation has shifted attention toward Michigan’s response to repeated warnings and whether senior leaders acted quickly enough. Will the AD survive the storm?