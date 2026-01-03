LSU Athlete Accuses Lane Kiffin & Co. of Sabotaging His Transfer Portal Opportunity

The LSU Tigers are being hit with accusations from every quarter. It feels like just yesterday when former HC Brian Kelly sued the program. Now, nearly two months later, freshman OL Carius Curne is calling out the Tigers for jeopardizing his future plans.

“Holding my paperwork trying to prevent me from opportunity is crazy work 😂😂,” Carius Curne shared on X. “I just want to ball out 😂😂 @LSUfootball.”

According to NCAA rules, if a student-athlete wishes to enter the transfer portal, they must submit a written request to the school’s compliance office. Following this, the school has up to two business days to officially place the athlete in the transfer portal.

It’s been nearly fifteen days since Carius Curne shared his transfer portal plans. On December 17, 2025, the freshman shared that he would not be returning to the LSU Tigers next season. Now that the portal has officially opened, Curne is making sure he does not miss out on the vital time. However, lengthy paperwork has him stuck at the moment.

The transfer portal window officially closes on Jan. 16, 2026.

Despite being a freshman, Curne had a significant impact on the Tigers’ roster. With 11 pressures and three sacks, he recorded 305 offensive snaps during seven appearances. Not just that, as a five-star high school prospect, he had shown impressive potential. Lance Clark, his high school coach, did not shy away from proclaiming him a top NFL Draft prospect in the future.

“He is a top-10 NFL pick, if he realizes his potential, and he can do that at any of the schools he chooses,” he shared with Arkansas Online. “He’s long. So athletic.

No wonder LSU may not want to let go of him that easily. However, after a disappointing 2025 season, he is heading to greener pastures. The aftermath of Brian Kelly’s firing may have played a part in his decision as well.

Following Lane Kiffin’s arrival, LSU’s coaching staff is also undergoing an overhaul. Among the many names that have left Baton Rouge, OL coach Brad Davis is among the earliest coaches to part ways with the program. He was the one who recruited Curne from Marion High School.

“I think he’s a stud. I think he’s going to be dominate,” Brad Davis shared. “He’s as good of an offensive lineman that I’ve seen since I’ve been coaching.”

During his recruitment, in-state program, the Arkansas Razorbacks had nearly locked him in. Chatter had it that he wasn’t even planning to drop by at LSU for an official visit. However, Coach Davis was successful in recruiting him to LSU. Even former HC Brian Kelly was left impressed with Curne’s athletic poise.

“Carius is one of the stronger offensive tackles I have recruited in some time,” Former HC Brian Kelly said of him during his signing. “He absolutely dominates his opponents. He is physically ready to play in the SEC right now.”

Although Coach Kelly is no longer steering the program now, Curne would have been a potential asset for LSU’s O-line.

Potential programs for Carius Curne

Despite being a freshman, Carius Curne boasts enough experience in the SEC trenches for the programs to gauge his potential. Arkansas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and Georgia might offer a solid ground for his future plans. While the Razorback provides a solid appeal to stay closer to home, Carius might turn his head towards the blue-bloods as well.

At Texas A&M, left tackle Trey Zuhn, right guard Ar’maj Reed-Adams, and right tackle Dametreous Crownover are moving to the pro league. With that, HC Mike Elko will be on the lookout to replenish that talent. Currently, speculation has it that they are interested in Carius Curne.

Presently, Curne has remained mum on his future plans. Even if these elite programs want to recruit him, he needs to proceed with his transfer portal paperwork, which right now is going nowhere.