Lane Kiffin Dealt Five-Star Consequence of LSU Not Replacing Garrett Nussmeier Yet

Lane Kiffin exited Ole Miss with frayed relations, but his LSU start is not seemingly a cake walk either. After landing at Baton Rouge, the 50-year-old head coach began a coaching overhaul with a new offensive staff in tow. However, his decision has lasting consequences on the locker room.
On Dec. 17, CBS Sports reported that freshman OL Carius Curne is heading towards the portal. The former five-star ranked No. 2 as the OL in the Class of 2025 and showed elite potential.
Over the season, he saw significant play time as a true freshman, allowing 11 pressures and three sacks over 198 pass blocking snaps. Although he missed the initial four games, his constant presence since the Ole Miss vs LSU matchup grabbed him significant eyeballs.
However, his playing time was cut short by a leg injury sustained against Texas A&M.
This development follows Kiffin’s hiring of a new offensive line coach. Eric Wolford replaced Brad Davis. Davis played a vital role in recruiting Curne from Marion, Arkansas.
LSU freshman offensive lineman Carius Curne (@CurneCarius) is entering the transfer portal, a source tells @CBSSports.
Was a Class of 2025 top recruit and made starts at both tackle posts for the Tigers this season. pic.twitter.com/63gaFscyRx
— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 17, 2025
This is a developing story…
