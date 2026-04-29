Carnell Tate Reduced to Being Jeremiah Smith’s Teammate by Former Ohio State Star

Before hearing their names called in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, four Ohio State stars shared one final locker room moment. Linebacker Sonny Styles took the floor to introduce his fellow Buckeyes, starting strong by hyping up Caleb Downs as “the chosen one” and “the Michael Jordan and LeBron James of football.” Then there was LB Arvell Reese, whom he called “the one and only Silver Bullet.” And then, just when you expected another glowing intro, Styles turned to WR Carnell Tate with a troll line.

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“And then we got Jeremiah’s teammate right here,” Sonny Styles pointed to Carnell Tate who just grinned there in silence in an all-white suit.

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Styles doubled back with, “Why you ain’t laugh, bro? I’m trolling.”

Of course it was trolling. That locker-room language is how teammates keep each other grounded. But like all good jokes, there was a hint of truth buried underneath because for most of his Ohio State career, Carnell Tate really was “Jeremiah’s teammate.” But to his credit, that joke felt ironic once names were being called.

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Sonny Styles wasn’t entirely wrong. Operating opposite a generational talent naturally dims the spotlight. While Jeremiah Smith dominated the weekly headlines by posting consecutive 1,200-yard seasons as the offense’s focal point, Tate quietly did the dirty work. He sacrificed targets, accepting his role as the reliable secondary option without any complaints.

Imago Ohio State Buckeyes Carnell Tate 17 celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday, November 29, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA ANN20251129107 AaronxJosefczyk

When the picks started rolling in, it wasn’t Sonny Styles nor his hyped teammates who shocked the room. It was Carnell Tate, the one who just got introduced as a side character. He ended up being the headliner of Ohio State’s draft class, going No. 4 overall to the Tennessee Titans.

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Being the first Buckeye off the board proved that NFL scouts look past college target shares. While Tate didn’t dominate the national conversation in Columbus, front offices recognized his elite route-running and untapped upside. He never forgot who he played behind, but the draft validated his own pedigree.

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Jeremiah Smith is the one Ryan Day trusted enough to give him a freshman starting role. And he backed that trust with 1,300+ yards as a true freshman, followed by 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns the next season. So yes, Carnell Tate, for all his talent and upside, spent two years catching passes in an offense where Jeremiah Smith was the focal point.

When the Titans picked Carnell Tate, Smith applauded him on X, writing, “YEAAAAAA CT!!!!!”

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It didn’t take long for Tate, who’s now planning a big family purchase, to respond with, “You next fam!” Indeed, Jeremiah Smith is next in line to make history in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Jeremiah Smith is already high on projections

There’s still one full season to make clear evaluations, but that isn’t stopping anyone from guessing where Jeremiah Smith will land in the 2027 draft. According to early projections from analysts like Dane Brugler, he’s already projected in the top-two territory, even in a QB-heavy class led by names like Arch Manning. PFF even mocked him as the first to go off the board.

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“Jeremiah Smith is as established as it gets for a 20-year-old entering his true junior year,” the outlet wrote. “He has been the best wide receiver in college football since enrolling. Already with two elite seasons under his belt, Smith is more often discussed in the same realm as Julio Jones and Calvin Johnson Jr. than with more recent wide receiver prospects.”

At 6’3, 220 pounds, Jeremiah Smith isn’t a typical prospect. Through two seasons at Ohio State, he has already stacked 163 receptions for 2,558 yards and 27 touchdowns. And if he hits the 1,400-yard mark this season, we’re talking about a prospect who could dominate the draft.

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Jeremiah Smith is undoubtedly on a historic trajectory, already drawing Calvin Johnson comparisons ahead of his true junior year. But the beauty of Thursday night was watching the ultimate sidekick step out of that massive shadow. Carnell Tate wasn’t just Jeremiah Smith’s teammate. In fact, he became the crown jewel of Ohio State’s draft class.