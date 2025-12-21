brand-logo
Carson Beck Becomes the Center of Attention After Strong Probe Into Miami vs OSU Game

ByAkash D

Dec 21, 2025 | 10:58 AM EST

Essentials Inside The Story

  • Carson Beck had his worst performance of the season.
  • Two football legends point out the flaws in the Miami Hurricanes' offense.
  • Can Carson Beck and the Hurricanes defeat Julian Sayin's Buckeyes?

The Hurricanes’ QB Carson Beck’s worst performance of the season against the Texans has raised some major red flags ahead of the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 31. Considering the strong performance of the Buckeyes throughout the season, football legends Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson are questioning the Hurricanes’ game plan. 

“UM can’t play like this against Ohio State,” said Chad Johnson on the December 20, 2025, episode of Nightcap. “They can’t play like this offensively.”

“Ohio State got a defense, they’ll get after you,” Shannon Sharpe added. “They got some guys going to go high in the draft. They can get after you. Carson Beck’s gonna have to play the game of his life. Because I don’t know… Miami has a great defense. They’re here for a reason. We’re not selling them short. Ohio State has an offense. The question is Carson Beck at quarterback? Can he crack Ohio State’s defense?”

article-image

Imago

If you take a look at the matchup, both teams came from completely different trajectories. But the tale of the tape for both teams starts at the quarterback’s position. Heisman trophy contender Julian Sayin has had a rock-solid performance throughout the season, that held Ohio State rank on the top.

On the other hand, Carson Beck had the ups and downs that affected the Hurricanes’ result, which almost kicked them out of the CFP ranking at one point. The same would have happened on Saturday, as Beck ⁠hit a season low, 14 of 20 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown, and was sacked twice.

But luckily, RB Mark Fletcher saved the game with his rushing game. This could not be the case against Ohio State, as they come with some marquee players that Miami doesn’t.

Chad Johnson gives Carson Beck a reality check

Chad Johnson, on the same episode of Nightcap, compared the supporting cast for both quarterbacks. Ohio State’s QB Julian Sayin has support on the receiving end with elite receivers Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith, while Beck’s support cast is incomparably less. Keeping the receiver’s part aside, Johnson doubts the Hurricanes’ OL, as the Buckeyes come with the No.1 defense in the country.

“You know, for Carson Beck, honestly,” said Chad Johnson. “It makes it easy because he has the receiving corps to do that. He has the supporting cast now. In comparison to people, say Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith, there’s nothing like that over there at UM.”

“But they got some homegrown boys that’re straight here from Dade County, who can play some ball, but can they protect him? Because I don’t care about your receivers. Your offensive line can’t hold up cuz Ohio State got some guys who can get after the quarterback. It’s going to be a good one. Offensively, the boys are gonna have to show up. All of them,” Johnson concluded.

Ohio State’s defense allows only 217.5 yards per game for 8.8 points, ranking 1st in both. OSU’s offense, on the other hand, averages 411.3 yards per game, earning 32 points per game. This could be a big challenge for the Hurricanes, unless Carson Beck puts up a tough fight. Can the Hurricanes defeat the Buckeyes? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

