Carson Beck Builds Back Fractured Georgia Ties as Miami Snubs QB From Week 1 Honor

Carson Beck’s debut for the Miami Hurricanes was one of those moments where the football world collectively leaned in, especially after his most talked-about transfer. With 20 completions on 30 attempts, throwing for 205 yards and two touchdowns, he orchestrated a confident performance. And that steered Miami to a 27-24 win over the powerhouse Notre Dame Fighting Irish. It wasn’t the flashiest debut, but it was soaked in substance. He shook off the rust after a slow start, then went on a tear.

Beck completed 12 straight passes spanning a clutch late-game drive that set up a winning field goal. This resilience, this uncanny ability to get better when the defense turns up the heat, is something that he already adopted during his time at Georgia, and now it becomes a bigger part of Beck’s story. That might sound counterintuitive at first, but Beck’s quick release and decision-making under duress stood out. Brent Rollins actually picked up on this in a recent “See Ball Get Ball” podcast episode, where he was chatting with David Pollack about Beck’s performance against Notre Dame. “So Carson Beck,” btw, Rollins said.

“We talked about how much he played under pressure and how well both TDs and passes were under pressure.” Now, let’s back it up with actual data from the Pro Football Focus (PFF). PFF gave Beck a solid 72.3 passing grade overall, but here’s where it gets interesting. On just four dropbacks where Beck was under pressure, he went 2-for-3 for 48 yards and both of his touchdowns. That’s an insane 78.7 passing grade when things got dicey. Beck’s average time to throw was a quick 2.39 seconds, meaning he got the ball out fast enough to avoid big sacks. Also, he was sacked only once in the game. He also had zero turnover-worthy plays, which is huge against one of the best defenses in the country.

His clutch throws also stood out. One of his touchdowns came on a 20-yard one-handed catch by CJ Daniels right before halftime, a play that was as much about Beck’s trust and timing as Daniels’ hands. Even during those tough fourth-quarter moments when Notre Dame was rallying, Beck calmly guided the offense on a 10-play, 46-yard drive to set up the winning field goal. This actually takes us back to Beck’s time at Georgia last year. Even Rollins rewinds to that game against Clemson. “His passing grade under pressure was better than his pocket passing grade.” In that game, Beck threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns, completing 23 of 33 passes during a commanding 34-3 win.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck drops back to pass in the first quarter during a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on August 31, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Hurricanes beat the Fighting Irish 27-24.

His average time to throw was lightning quick, around 2.38 seconds. And when he was kept clean in the pocket, the ball came out in just over two seconds. In fact, 27.8% of Beck’s throws were screen passes, a quick, safe way to move the chains, and 38.9% used play-action, showing how he capitalized on the defense biting on Georgia’s run game. All this is coming in handy for Beck this season, although it’s not for the Bulldogs anymore. David Pollack didn’t let the improvement or consistency (even after a major surgery) slide. “I love the emotion after the press conference, too,” Pollack said. “He had a long journey in the long off-season as well, so it’s good to see him playing well.”

Beck had suffered a serious elbow injury during the 2024 SEC Championship while at Georgia and faced questions about his future. Fighting back tears, he confessed after the interview, “The past eight months have been so hard. And I’m just so blessed to have another opportunity to play again.” Pollack, like many others, remembers the narrative around Beck at Georgia. He was often unfairly pegged as the main reason the Bulldogs’ offense fell off a cliff last season. But fast forward to Beck’s standout performance leading Miami to a victory over No. 6 Notre Dame, and Pollack was all praise. And that shift in perception is huge.

Carson Beck missing from Miami’s honors

The Miami Hurricanes just announced their Offensive Players of the Game against Notre Dame for Week One on X. The list includes James Brockermeyer, Marty Brown, CJ Daniels, Malachi Toney, Keelan Marion, and Mark Fletcher Jr. It’s basically a group of stars who each lit up the field on Sunday night. But what immediately caught everyone’s attention? Carson Beck’s name was nowhere to be found on that list.

And the most weird thing is, both Malachi Toney and CJ Daniels were the receivers catching the two touchdown passes Beck threw, and are now shining there. This surprised a lot of fans and observers because Beck was the quarterback who orchestrated Miami’s offense in arguably the biggest win of the year so far. Beck found Toney for a touchdown early in the game. Toney hauled in six catches for 82 yards, making big plays against one of the nation’s toughest defenses.

Daniels, a transfer from LSU and Liberty, quickly forged a connection with Beck that started the moment they met at Miami’s facility earlier this year. Both touchdowns were the result of Beck’s calm decision-making, accuracy, and ability to find his open teammates under pressure. Thus, the narrative of Beck’s not getting a place in the O-POTW feels a bit ironic.