Carson Beck & CJ Daniels Break Internet as Mario Cristobal Hits Double Transfer Portal Jackpot For Miami

Mario Cristobal’s offseason magic is already turning heads, and it started with a splash in the transfer portal. Carson Beck and CJ Daniels, former Georgia and LSU standouts, made their Miami debut the way you dream about. Instant highlight reels. In the first big play, the QB found true freshman Malachi Toney inside the 5-yard line. The WR powered into the end zone, giving the Hurricanes an early 7-0 lead edge. But little did fans know that the show was only getting started.

By the second quarter, with the score tied 7-7, Carson Beck found CJ Daniels on a 20-yard strike that seemed impossible. The WR’s diving, one-handed grab in the end zone gave Miami more than the lead. It made the internet lose it. As David Pollack tweeted on August 31, “That is a catch of the year candidate for Daniels!!!! Wow! Here’s what I would have liked to see from ND defender. Go knock the ball down. Don’t go for the pic. Allowed space for Daniels to catch it.” And he’s not the only impressed national voice.

CBS Sports Josh Pate marveled at Carson Beck’s transformation. “Carson Beck going from dropped passes everywhere last year to this is wild,” he wrote posting a screenshot of Daniels mid air single handedly catching the under pressure pass from the QB. ESPN’s Marty Smith posted, “WOW!!! Daniels!!! Bigtime players, bigtime games!” JD PicKell said it was “absolutely filthy,” and College FB Portal screamed “CATCH OF THE YEAR???” And Miami fans are over the top with glee as Mario Cristobal’s portal gamble is paying off faster than anyone could’ve predicted.

CJ Daniels, the sixth-year transfer who journeyed from Liberty to LSU before landing in Miami, had 42 receptions for 480 yards but no touchdowns. Hardly eye-popping. But against Miami’s opener, he rewrote the narrative. Beyond the highlight reel, his presence forced defenses to account for him on every snap. This opened up space for Carson Beck and Malachi Toney while providing the Hurricanes with an experienced playmaker capable of tilting the field. And with him making defenses pay, the QB had the perfect platform to showcase his arm and growing confidence.

Carson Beck shows poise under pressure

What made the play even sweeter was Carson Beck’s poise under duress. The QB, fresh from a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the SEC Championship last year, fit the pass into tight coverage like a veteran. Maybe it’s a loss for Kirby Smart and Georgia. His first-half numbers were efficient with 13-of-20 for 147 yards and two touchdowns. His primary receiver, Toney, hauled in four catches for 59 yards on six targets, keeping Miami balanced with 16 rushing attempts in the first half.

The QB-WR chemistry foreshadowed the big plays. After an initial incompletion, the duo connected for back-to-back gains of 13 and 11 yards, culminating in a decisive third-down TD. Carson Beck’s throws to Malachi Toney marked his 59th and 60th career touchdowns, dating back to his first in relief of Stetson Bennett in 2021. From 12 interceptions in 2024 to this kind of surgical precision, his evolution is impossible to ignore.

Mario Cristobal’s Canes haven’t just replaced Cam Ward, 2025 No. 1 overall pick. Maybe Carson Beck is an upgrade. And if CJ Daniels’ one-handed heroics are any indication, Miami’s offseason wizardry might just rewrite the playbook for 2025.