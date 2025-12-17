Carson Beck Debuts New Look That Screams Grit & Toughness Before Miami Face Texas A&M

The Miami Hurricanes finally made it to the playoffs, and the team is now set to face Texas A&M on Saturday. A tough game by all means. The Aggies have a superior season record to Miami and a top-20 offense and defense. But Miami’s QB Carson Beck has a plan. The QB1 is signaling to go full scorched earth on the Aggies with his new look.

Beck appeared on the ‘Mac and Murray CFB Show’ on December 16 and described his plan for Texas A&M. However, this wasn’t the same Carson Beck we had seen against Pittsburgh on November 28. Earlier, the QB1 sported a stubble goatee, and his hair was nicely styled as he gave the post-game interview. This time, though, Beck had a full stubble with a buzz cut. As if the guy was going to enroll in the Army. The mentality seemed to have also changed since Beck found out that Miami was going to the playoffs.

“We find out that we’re going to be in the playoffs, and shoot, the next day we’re at it, right? We’re back at it. We’re going to work. We did a bunch of conditioning, a bunch of lifting throughout that off week,” said the Jacksonville, Florida, native.

Carson Beck has been exceptional throughout the season, passing for 3,072 yards at an impressive 74.7% efficiency. When Miami visited Florida State, the QB1 passed for 241 yards at 74% accuracy. The same was the case against Notre Dame, as Beck earned an exceptional 90.2 QB rating. Even in losses like SMU, the Miami senior was decent and earned a 78 QB rating.

Winning in the post-season and the national title was the QB’s dream when he arrived from Georgia in 2024. “I’m here for something more important,” said Beck when asked about his goals at Miami. Now with a new haircut, Beck is trying to signal an “all in” mentality for the Texas A&M game. No one has a better record than Beck with at least 15 starts, as the QB1 has accumulated 10,984 yards so far. Yet, doubters were always there when it came to grading him.

Mario Cristobal commends Beck for his incredible journey at Miami

Carson Beck was always an elite QB. But the receiving unit he had in Georgia led to some of the regression we saw in 2024. The Miami QB1 passed for 3,485 yards and threw 12 interceptions at a 64.7% completion rate. However, many overlooked the fact that Georgia led the SEC in dropped passes. Even after he transferred to Miami, questions surrounding his arm injury raised doubts about his ability. His draft stock tanked anyway. Beck was graded to be a mid-round pick at best, and he needed a fresh start to bolster his stock.

Now, the QB is praised by the same critics who once berated him. “In the off-season, I had my doubts about Carson Beck at Miami. Major surgery. Leadership concerns. Learning a new system. Turnover issues. I was wrong. He has been OUTSTANDING for the Canes,” wrote CBS Sports’ Danny Kanell on X. Simply put, Beck has been lethal in every aspect now, and a win against the Aggies will be one step towards his natty dream.

The QB1 has a four-game winning streak and has completed 79.5% of his passes in the period. Despite throwing 9 interceptions before this period, Beck has just one turnover in a low-stakes game against NC State. Even head coach Cristobal is impressed with the job Beck has done.

“To see a guy that came in under so much scrutiny and had to recover from surgery and everything else to grow like he’s grown—and now come down to the end playing his best football down the stretch, I think it’s awesome,” said Mario Cristobal.

The 23-year-old has already set a school record of 24 consecutive completions. And against Texas A&M, he will likely shatter former Miami QB Ken Dorsey’s record for pass completion percentage. Dorsey had a 74% completion rate at Miami in 1999. It’s an exciting time for the QB1, and the new haircut signals the grit, passion, and drive with which he will enter the Aggies game.