Carson Beck Emotionless For Former Teammates as Miami Faces Last Hurdle Before Breaking 2001 Curse

The night after guiding the Hurricanes into the CFP semifinal, Carson Beck had his eyes on the Sugar Bowl. In that bowl game, his former team, Georgia, faced off against Ole Miss. But Beck wasn’t caught up in nostalgia. Instead, he watched every play like it was homework.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While Miami is set to play in the Fiesta Bowl for a shot at the national title, Ole Miss is coming off a 39-34 win against the Bulldogs. Now, watching that game could help the QB study and understand the Rebels’ game plan. But what was actually going through Beck’s mind? Relief that he wouldn’t have to face the Georgia narrative all week? Or frustration that he wouldn’t get a chance to take it to his former team?

“I don’t think that the outcome of the game had really any effect on my emotions or how I felt,” said the Miami QB when asked about his thoughts behind watching the Sugar Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Honestly, the whole entire game, I was dissecting both of the defenses, trying to see what they were doing, and trying to get a headstart on preparation for this week.”

While the QB made it clear that Georgia’s loss in the CFP quarterfinal didn’t affect him personally, he watched the game closely. As it was all part of preparing to beat the Rebels in the semifinal and push the Hurricanes into the final national title game. Here, a win would mean history.

Miami hasn’t won a national championship since 2001, and they haven’t even reached the final since then. To break that long-standing curse and make this moment count, Beck has made one thing clear: he’s willing to do anything. And his no-nonsense response says everything about Carson Beck.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beck has the Hurricanes one victory away from playing for a national title, the very reason he passed on the NFL Draft and came back for one more run. But it hasn’t always been flashy, as Beck only has 241 passing yards through two playoff wins against OSU and Texas A&M. Still, it’s been effective, and Miami is standing in the CFP Semifinal.

Here, Beck doesn’t measure success by numbers on a stat sheet; he measures it by results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“For me, the only stat that matters is the win column,” said Beck. “I’m willing to do anything, whatever the team needs of me. Whatever that is, I am willing to do.”

That mindset has Miami exactly where it wants to be. Considering that, Carson Beck’s emotionless stance toward Georgia is professional. It shows loyalty to the jersey he’s wearing now, just as he gave everything to the one he wore before. At Georgia, the effort was never the issue, but the moment just never fully aligned.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, his first season as a starter, the Bulldogs finished on the outside of the playoff, falling short in the SEC Title Game. A year later, the setback was physical. Beck tore the UCL in his right elbow during the SEC title game and never took a playoff snap for Georgia. Now the stage is different, and with Miami, Beck finally has a chance to let it all come together.

In the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal against OSU, he didn’t chase numbers. He chased control, and with that, Beck completed 19 of 26 passes with one touchdown. While his longest throw went just 16 yards, it didn’t matter, as he managed the game and led the Hurricanes one step closer to a national title.

While Beck is ready to make history for the Hurricanes, the question is whether Miami’s QB can make it count.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carson Beck has a team to help him

In Miami’s Cotton Bowl quarterfinal win, Beck didn’t chase highlight throws, and it didn’t matter, as he took what the defense allowed. While the cornerbacks played soft, and a safety hovered deep, the big shots weren’t there, so he stayed patient.

Third down became his playground, as he completed seven of ten passes for 68 yards. When his arm wasn’t enough, his legs answered. On third-and-11 in the fourth quarter, Beck powered through a Buckeye defender for 11 yards, keeping the drive and Miami’s momentum alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

But that moment didn’t come overnight. Beck waited for this stage.

He watched from the sidelines at Georgia as Stetson Bennett led title runs. When his turn finally came in 2023, the playoff door stayed shut after an SEC title loss, and then came the injury. But it never broke him.

Now, with him at QB, Miami clawed its way into the playoffs with four straight wins, and when the opportunity finally arrived, Beck was ready to put all his effort. More importantly, he’s surrounded by help: a deep RB room, reliable targets on the outside, and a defense that shows up every week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m just one piece of the puzzle,” said Beck. “It takes all 11 guys out there on the field, on offense, defense and special teams and working three phases of the game to beat good teams like that.”

With redemption within reach, Carson Beck believes this is his moment to do exactly what’s needed. That’s probably why he studied the Rebels’ last game closely.

Understanding their tendencies could give him an edge and help his team prepare.