Carson Beck Gives Surprise Response After Kirby Smart and Georgia’s Playoff Exit

Ghosts from the past. That’s literally the narrative surrounding Carson Beck all week. With Georgia heading to the Sugar Bowl, the hype was building towards a possible showdown that would’ve put him right across from the program he once led. But the dominoes did not fall. The Dawgs lost, and maybe Carson Beck sighed with relief, or perhaps he didn’t.

“I don’t think that the outcome of the game had really any effect on my emotions or how I felt,” Beck shared on Sunday. “Honestly, the whole game, I was dissecting both of the defenses, trying to see what they were doing, and trying to get a head start on preparation for this week.”

It won’t be far-fetched to say that the last two days may have posed an internal monologue for Carson Beck.

As the Hurricanes smoked Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, they made their way towards the Fiesta Bowl. But before you lace up against them, you need to know exactly who you’re facing. For Miami, the Georgia vs Ole Miss contest was the key to that answer.

Beck had just sighed with relief after beating the Buckeyes. In no time, he quietly returned to work, deeply dialed in to the Sugar Bowl. Both programs boast robust defense, and Beck wished to remain prepared for the opponent at the Fiesta Bowl.

What came next was among the biggest turnovers of the season; the Underdogs defeated Kirby Smart’s Georgia in a 39-34 showdown. And that victory might have meant more for the Hurricanes’ QB.

Firstly, he knew which defense he needed to break down. Secondly, the ‘Georgia noise’ surrounding him quietly faded away.

For Carson Beck, Georgia often brings back bittersweet memories, reopening old wounds that the signal-caller would rather forget. His 2023 campaign (Georgia) concluded on a positive note. A 13-1 season saw to that. He recorded impressive stats (3,941 yards, 24 TDs, 6 INTs, 72.4% completion) before a CFP semifinal loss to Alabama.

While he was still making big plays, his dropped passes increasingly became problematic. Part of that blame also goes to his WR corps, which failed him when it mattered the most.

A harsh spotlight that focused more on his $300,000 car and his dating life put him at a crossroads with the Dawgs.

If that wasn’t enough, an elbow injury completely marred his NFL plans as well. During the 2024 SEC Championship game against Texas, he took a massive hit, with his elbow absorbing most of the impact. Although he completed the game with a dangled arm on his side, things took a turn for the worse.

He had a torn ulnar collateral ligament, which required surgery. By then, he had already declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. But the injury forced him to hit the pause. Instead of the Draft, he entered the transfer portal, landing straight at Coral Gables.

Carson Beck remains locked in for the Fiesta Bowl

Carson Beck’s Georgia stint might have ended on a bittersweet note, but at Miami, he is going strong. With a 10-2 record, Miami clawed its way past to the playoffs, and they won’t be slowing down anytime soon. As the Georgia buzz around him fades, Carson Beck remains fully locked in on the Fiesta Bowl.

“For me, the only stat that matters is the win column,” Beck said. “I’m willing to do anything, whatever the team needs of me. Whatever that is, I am willing to do. I feel like I’ve shown that.”

Currently, the Ole Miss defense ranks 22nd in run defense and 26th in pass defense. However, Miami’s run game remains solid, scoring 24 rushing touchdowns so far.

Besides that, Beck’s arm can do enough damage, but interceptions have remained a glaring issue throughout the season. Yet, it has shown significant improvement since the last six games.

Although for Beck, the Fiesta Bowl might feel uncomfortably familiar. In 2024, the Rebels had sacked him five times in a 10-28 loss.

According to ESPN’s matchup predictor, Miami is expected to win (55.6%).