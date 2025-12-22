Carson Beck Needs to Thank This Miami Star For Big Paycheck After Win Over Texas A&M

Miami finally silenced its doubters with a statement win over Texas A&M, and in the process, helped keep Carson Beck’s postseason momentum and paycheck intact. While Beck didn’t light up the stat sheet, Miami’s quarterfinal-clinching victory ensured his postseason path stayed intact, triggering financial incentives. And if there’s one Hurricane who made that possible, it was the running back who took over when the passing game stalled.

“But how did Miami win this game while completing just 14 passes for 103 yards? And some of those completions, by the way, were jet sweeps where you literally threw the ball six inches,” ESPN analyst Greg McElroy said on the ESPN college football podcast. “Two words: Mark Fletcher. Mark Fletcher was the offense in this game.”

Miami reportedly paid Carson Beck $500,000 per completion, and even with a season-low output, 14 of 20 passes for just 103 yards, he still walked away with $7 million as the Hurricanes found a way to win. The lack of scoring through halftime didn’t matter because the game ultimately belonged to the ground attack. Running back Mark Fletcher Jr. took control, rushing for 172 yards on 17 carries and averaging more than 10 yards per attempt. His 56-yard burst late in the fourth quarter flipped the game on its head, instantly setting Miami up for the touchdown drive that decided it.

With the score tied and less than four minutes remaining, Miami took possession at its own 14-yard line. Fletcher Jr. came in, breaking free through the middle, bouncing outside, racing 56 yards before being brought down at the Aggies’ 30. He then carried the ball on five straight plays, pushing the Hurricanes to the 11-yard line gaining the game-winning touchdown. Fletcher Jr. even explains the entire setup of the play after the game.

“I just told the O-line and the wide receivers and tight ends, ‘Just put a hat on somebody, and I’m going to be gone,'” Fletcher said. “I’m going to be gone. I’m going to handle the rest. That’s the reason it opened up like that.”

Before taking over the Aggies, everyone doubted Miami’s rushing attack, as it averaged 4.19 yards per carry, ranking tied for 80th nationally, and had only three runs of 30 yards or more this season, which is the lowest total in the FBS. Even Mario Cristobal acknowledged this issue and promised a better outcome from the next game. Turns out Fletcher took it very seriously. He made sure to use his more physical short-yardage back to wear down the defenses rather than breaking long runs.

All of this despite missing out on two games because of injury. With the Aggies, he rushed for 857 yards with 10 touchdowns on 158 carries in the season.

Miami’s win was a reminder of how interconnected success can be. In college football, team success drives individual outcomes, and on this night, Fletcher’s dominance created benefits across the roster. The victory advanced Miami, preserved momentum, and ensured that the rewards tied to winning followed with it. One player takes over, the team advances, and everyone gets the benefit. But for Fletcher, the performance carried weight beyond the standings.

Mark Fletcher makes an emotional admission after the game

Mark Fletcher Jr. delivers a defining performance against Texas A&M and helps Miami to enter the quarterfinals. But more than the team’s success, this moment carried deep and personal meaning for Fletcher, whose family witnessed the breakthrough moment firsthand.

His mother makes the trip to Kyle Field to see her son make a remarkable place, for Fletcher, his father, Mark Fletcher Sr., was in spirit with him. Last season, he lost him suddenly in the fall, but still made sure he did everything the same way he used to with his father.

“I just said, ‘I love you, and be with me.’ We’ve got our tradition. I eat oatmeal as my first meal before every game, send him a picture of my oatmeal, text him I love him, and then just be with him. And he was with me today, as he always is,” Fletcher said.

For Fletcher, his father was his best friend and mentor. To date, he messages him before game days. Taking that motivation with him, he is ready to take Miami to another major win against Ohio State.