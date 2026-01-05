Carson Beck Returns Michael Irvin’s Favor After Miami Legend’s Public Message

Miami pulled off one of the biggest upsets in College Football Playoff history when it defeated Ohio State 24-14 in the Cotton Bowl. Carson Beck’s composed performance grabbed headlines, but the energy on the sideline was equally electric thanks to Michael Irvin’s antics throughout the night. The Hall of Fame receiver has been a constant presence at Miami games all season. And his animated celebrations have become as much a part of the Hurricanes’ identity as anything else happening on the field.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When asked about Irvin’s sideline presence ahead of the Fiesta Bowl, Beck didn’t hold back his appreciation. “There was probably like 8 minutes left in the game in the fourth quarter, and I was kind of on the opposite side, just trying to watch the defense, and they were about to get a stop, and I looked to my left, and obviously, y’all know Michael Irwin is always on the sidelines,” Beck explained. “So I mean he I get to talk to him and see him all the time, which is super dope. I mean, he’s just an amazing guy and has so much juice and energy.​​

“I love him. I think the energy that he brings to this team, it’s um, I mean, it’s irreplaceable. And he’s an amazing, amazing person and amazing human being. And like I said, the energy that he supplies this team is irreplaceable. And we love having him around.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Irvin’s dedication to his alma mater goes far beyond just showing up to games and getting loud. When the College Football Playoff committee kept ranking Notre Dame ahead of Miami despite the Hurricanes’ 27-24 head-to-head victory in Week 1, Irvin absolutely lost it. The Miami legend went on a 15-minute rant, demanding to know why the committee refused to properly value Miami’s win over the Fighting Irish.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Miami at Syracuse Nov 30, 2024 Syracuse, New York, USA Miami Hurricanes former player and NFL, American Football Herren, USA Hall of Fame member Michael Irvin looks on during the first half of a game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse JMA Wireless Dome New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRichxBarnesx 20241130_gma_ai8_0195

When Notre Dame eventually dropped to No. 11 and missed the playoff while Miami squeezed in at No. 10, Irvin’s advocacy felt vindicated. He was fighting for his school with the same intensity he brought to the field during his playing days. Throughout the 2025 season, whether it was questioning officiating or calling out Notre Dame for getting preferential treatment in the rankings, Irvin has been Miami’s loudest and most passionate defender.​​

ADVERTISEMENT

The beauty of Irvin’s involvement is that it’s not performative. It’s genuine love for the program that made him. He’s been mic’d up for games, crawled on all fours during tense moments, kissed head coach Mario Cristobal after victories, and delivered impassioned speeches about what Miami football means.

When Miami needed someone to publicly defend Carson Beck, Irvin was there. When the Hurricanes needed energy during a defensive stop, Irvin provided it. Now, as Miami prepares to face Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal with a chance to play for a national championship in their home stadium, Irvin continues to be the heartbeat of this team from the sidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Irvin’s fierce defense: “I’m sick of y’all doubting our guy.”

After Miami’s stunning 24-14 upset over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, Michael Irvin didn’t waste any time shutting down the Carson Beck doubters. The Hall of Famer had been defending the Georgia transfer all week leading up to the game. He told critics, “I trust him totally,” when questioned about Carson Beck’s ability to lead the Hurricanes past the defending national champions.

But it was his postgame message that really drove the point home. When asked what he shared with Beck on the field after the victory, Irvin unleashed on everyone who’d been questioning his quarterback all season. “What I share with everybody, I’m sick of y’all out here, doubting our guy. He shows up time and time again,” Irvin said passionately. “People ask me in interviews, do I trust him? Listen, you guys are sitting on the outside, I’m on the inside. I know what he was made of and I’ve been there when he says we’re going down to drive. I got it, and he makes that drive just like that.”​​

ADVERTISEMENT

“So all that stuff everybody always saying, dude, you’re speaking with your heart just because you’re a Miami guy. You’re not speaking with your brain and what you see on the field, and that’s the problem.” It was a pointed rebuke to the national media and fans who’d spent weeks questioning whether Beck could handle big moments. Irvin had been on the sidelines all year, seen Beck lead Miami back from a 6-2 slump to win four straight and knock off the Buckeyes. And he wasn’t about to let anyone diminish what his quarterback had accomplished.​