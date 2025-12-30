Carson Beck Reveals ‘Biggest’ Lesson Kirby Smart’s Georgia Taught Him Ahead of Cotton Bowl

Carson Beck knows the playoff craving well. His run in Georgia last season ended early after a season-ending elbow injury. Now healthy and wearing Miami colors, the 23-year-old gets a second shot at making his mark. However, even as a rival, Beck only had good things to say about his former team.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think the biggest thing is just understanding what it takes to win games like this, to get to this position, right?” Beck said during the Cotton Bowl Media Day on December 29, 2025. “The preparation, the work, the week of what it looks like. How to handle this environment, how to handle these types of weeks. And obviously, it’s a little bit different now with having the 12-team playoff, having more rounds of the playoffs. So, but again, just handling the week, handling the preparation, I think is something that I learned being on those teams and being a part of the preparation of those teams.”

Carson Beck knows the pain of getting a team to the playoff stage and not being able to take the field himself. In Georgia, he spent two years learning behind Stetson Bennett before finally winning the starting job in 2023. That season didn’t break the Bulldogs’ way, as they missed the playoffs. But last year was different. Beck led Georgia to a No. 3 seed and a first-round bye in the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, only for everything to stop there.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A torn UCL in his throwing elbow knocked Beck out for the postseason. Even after surgery, he stayed close to the team, traveling to New Orleans and standing on the sideline for the Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame to support his teammates. With Beck sidelined, all eyes were on backup Gunner Stockton. He made his first career start, and the spotlight around Georgia’s offense started to shine brighter. However, those inside the program believed they’d be just fine.

Fast forward to now, and Beck finally gets his moment. He helped lead Miami to an 11–2 record and a spot in the College Football Playoff, capped by a first-round win over Texas A&M. This time, he’s not watching from the sideline. And now, all eyes turn to the showdown with the Buckeyes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

A sheer warning for Carson Beck

Urban Meyer thinks that if Miami is unable to perform in the Cotton Bowl, it will hurt Beck’s NFL draft stock. Meyer indeed praised Beck’s raw talent, but also warned that his recent struggles against elite defenses could derail his pro prospects. Beck’s career-low 103 passing yards were against Texas A&M in the CFP first round. Miami’s defense did all the work, holding the Aggies to just 3 points.

And that’s exactly why Meyer declared, “You’ve got to mark my words, this will impact where he’s selected in the NFL draft this game and last game.” This pressure increases Beck’s high-risk transfer story. After skipping the 2025 NFL Draft to leave Georgia for Miami and bolster his profile, Beck’s season has been full of ups and downs. He threw for 3,175 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, with vulnerabilities exposed against powerhouses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against the Aggies, he was sacked twice and faltered under pressure. His late-season surge in the final four regular-season games offered hope. But the playoff outing raised doubts about his decision to chase a stronger resume. The Buckeyes’ defense is simply dangerous. It ranks as the nation’s best by allowing just 8.2 points per game, amassing 33 sacks, and limiting foes to 2.8 yards per carry. Their front seven swarms from sideline to sideline, and the secondary excels in coverage, posing a nightmare for Miami’s offense.