Carson Beck Reveals CJ Daniels’ Blunt Ask Before Viral Catch as Miami QB Gushes Over WR Duo

The Miami Hurricanes’ 27-24 win against Notre Dame on Sunday proved that Mario Cristobal plucked the right chess pieces for his roster reboot. The trenches witnessed an explosive game, as Miami went against the No. 6 Irish, with the transfers stealing the spotlight. CJ Daniels’s touchdown catch was the talk of the night, propelling him closer to being a candidate for catch of the year. Even QB Carson Beck was left gaping at Daniel’s TD catch. “There is no way he just caught that.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Interceptions follow Carson Beck like shadows, with 12 interceptions stacked against him last season. Although it was after eight months that Carson Beck would play another snap, pumped up with adrenaline. The former Georgia QB chipped in 20-of-31 for 205 yards, two touchdown passes, and zero interceptions. Undoubtedly, for a moment, with 12 seconds left in the first half, Beck’s TD throw to Daniels looked like a potential interception, but the LSU-transfer leaped in the air, caught the ball one-handedly behind his head, and fell into the end zone. Touchdown.

And that touchdown catch showed the promise the wide receiver had made during the drills. “He (Daniels) always tells me, man, just put it up there. I’ll go get it. So, I mean, he proved that tonight.” CJ Daniels wrapped up his Miami debut with five catches for 46 yards. Even Miami legend Michael Irvin, who was present in the stands, was awe-struck with Daniel’s iconic catch. The TD catch film was reviewed to make sure that Daniels hit the goal line with the ball tightly tucked, and the result was positive.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I got hit as I was throwing it,” Carson said after the game, but he knew it was a touchdown. He saw Daniels in the end zone. “I threw a touchdown, whatever. I’m getting hyped,” he said on CaneSport Miami Football. But Daniels’ pose struck him harder than a blitz could have. “And then I seen it on the big screen. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I was like, there is no way he just caught that,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I literally just looked at him, and I was like, Yo, like, this is about to hit, like they’re about to gain the same look that we saw all week in practice, like this is going to hit. Wow, just not him, right? Pass him. I put it up. Go make a play, and I’ll be damned if he did,” Beck added. But Beck and Daniels weren’t the only transfers who shook the Irish. Even freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney made some noise.

AD

WR Malachi Toney snags his first collegiate touchdown

At Coral Gables, they call him ‘Baby Jesus.’ Malachi Toney’s debut saw him catch six passes for a team-high 82 yards and his first collegiate touchdown. Moving in the pocket to buy more time, Carson Beck threw the ball to freshman Malachi for a touchdown.”As a 17-year-old freshman who should still be in HS. Incredible,” wrote State of the U’s Cameron Underwood.

“He was our secret weapon tonight, but I don’t think he’ll be a secret anymore,” Beck revealed laughingly. “That kid is special, and obviously, he’s very talented and gifted, but the work that he puts in, and his willingness to learn and his maturity for the age that he is is off the charts,” Beck said on Cane Support Miami Football. What struck him was the way he has carried himself since day 1.

Add Florida State transfer Davis Carter to the mix of Miami’s talented bunch as well, who kicked the 47-yard field goal. So, yes, Mario Cristobal’s transfer additions plugged straight into the playbook.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The offense went ballistic in the season opener, but the defensive machinery earned the nod as well. Last season, Miami’s defensive machinery buckled, but the weekend saw a major shift in that narrative. The defense saw seven new faces added, mostly plucked from the transfer portal. The result? An explosive season as they held the Irish’s offensive charge to 314 yards. The only team that had held Notre Dame to under 100 yards last campaign was the Buckeyes. So, how did the defense have a reboot?

Better communication and honesty. “That process began with the bond we have with each other. That’s what makes it different-holding each other accountable, having strong communication,” Defensive back Rueben Bain said.