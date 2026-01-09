Carson Beck Reveals Last 3 Minute Moment Before Historic Miami Touchdown

Betting on himself pays off in a heartbeat. And Carson Beck’s decision to stay in college football for one more season turns golden as Miami heads to the CFP finals with a 31–27 win over Ole Miss. This is their first championship berth since 2001, and all thanks to Beck’s last-minute game-changing TDs that turned things around. Now, Beck sums up the moment like a hero.

“We never flinched,” Miami quarterback Carson Beck said after the game. “We, I mean, in the face of adversity, when we had to respond, we responded. You could just see it in their eye. You could see it in their eye. We all had a good feeling that what just happened was about to happen.

“I actually went in drive, and you were trying to loosen them up by some right before you drove it down for the win. I told them, we got three minutes for the rest of our lives, bro. No shit else matters, alright? I don’t mean to cuss. Emotions are rolling, but nothing else matters. We got three minutes to go do this, man.”

Carson Beck scrambled for a three-yard rushing touchdown with 18 seconds left, sending Miami past Ole Miss. Something that he later calls “the best feeling I ever had in my life.” The game swung wildly in the fourth quarter as Ole Miss brightly took control of the game.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss connected with Wright on a 24-yard touchdown pass to put the Rebels ahead 27-24 with 3:13 minutes remaining. Despite that, Beck steadies the Hurricanes, calmly leading the game-changing drive.