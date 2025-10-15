Carson Beck Reveals New QB Trick He’s Learned at Miami Which Georgia Couldn’t Unlock

Carson Beck shines differently with the Miami Hurricanes. After a rough 2024 season that almost ended his career, the sixth-year senior QB is living up to the expectations. Last year at Georgia, Beck struggled under pressure, with a completion rate just above 50%, multiple interceptions and too many sacks. However, Miami has changed the script, with one of the best offensive lines. That bulletproof protection made Carson Beck a Heisman frontrunner, helping him unlock a new skill.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The new Heisman leader, ahead of the week 8 match-up against the Louisville Cardinals, spoke to the media, revealing a new trick that the offensive line helped him unlock, which enhanced his overall gameplay. “Yeah, again it’s the position of quarterback,” Carson Beck said on Miami’s O-Line. “So I mean, it’s so essential that I have people around me and talent around me, and to have that O-line has been awesome this year.” The Hurricanes’ offensive line is ranked among the best in college football, rated an 84.8 grade, allowing only a 17.7% pressure rate.

“You know, I typically get the ball out very quickly.” Miami’s QB said, “That’s just something that I’ve always done in my entire career, but now there’s a little extra time. So, there is something that I may be able to do or hang on to something a little longer, before I get down to a check-down or have to get down to this route or go through my progression a little bit quicker. I can hang on to a couple of things a little longer. And obviously, that depends on what the defense is in as well. Are they pressuring? Are they this, that, or the other, but I could keep going all day about what a defense could do to you.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Miami at Florida State Oct 4, 2025 Tallahassee, Florida, USA Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck 11 throws during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Tallahassee Doak S. Campbell Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMelinaxMyersx 20251004_jhp_av1_0298

In Georgia, Carson felt the pressure of the defenders, which forced him to shoot out of the pocket much quicker. That lowered his completion rate from 75.7% to 57.1%, throwing 12 interceptions. He was also sacked 18 times, and his rushing attempts ended on the ground. However, with a solid O-Line, his gameplay got enhanced.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It’s been really comforting, and the run game is what really stands out, especially with those backs, but the O-line’s been working their tail off this year, and they’ve been playing really, really well. It’s been really impressive.”

In the five games he played for Miami, Beck completed 102 of 139 passes for 1,213 yards for 11 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He is ranked within the top 10 in QBR (84.4) and has the highest completion rate in ACC with 73.4%. His numbers are proof of how a solid O-Line can help their QB.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Carson Beck’s roller coaster CFB journey

Carson Beck’s college football journey has witnessed both the highs and lows. Beck spent five years at Georgia, redshirting as a freshman, and played as a backup for the Georgia Bulldogs. He got featured in the national championship-winning side in 2021 and 2022 as a backup. His 74.3% completion rate in the 2022 season made him a starting QB of Georgia for the next two seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In 2023, Beck registered his career best, finishing the season with 3,941 yards, marking the third most passing yards in the country. He was also ranked fourth nationally in completion percentage, which led Georgia to a 63-3 win against FSU in the Orange Bowl. As most believed him to be a future NFL first pick, the 2024 season turned out to be a disaster.

Beck’s inconsistent play and injury led to him being downgraded in his play. He was struggling under pressure, with inaccurate throws and being sacked most of the time. This brought his resume from a potential first-round pick to a Day 2 prospect by the season’s end. This made Carson announce his transfer to Miami instead of the NFL draft. This move, so far, looks to be the best decision of his career, as he changed his profile into the first-round NFL pick again.