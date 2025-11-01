Carson Beck’s Sister Steals Spotlight with Striking Halloween Look Before Miami Game

Remember how Kylie Beck sported a green and black fit against the Stanford Cardinals, cheering on her brother? Carson Beck and the roster charged down against the Cardinals in eye-catching camouflage uniforms. Still, her sister, clad in her green attire, did not miss that vibe check and grabbed the headlines. During the Halloween week, she has rolled out her lit-game, as college football witnesses the biggest ACC game of the season.

The 21-year-old former Georgia cheerleader has again left the fans jaw-dropped in her “Biting black” outfit. Clad in a red and black corset outfit, with red hand-gloves and blonde hair. It would be fair enough to say that she looks terrifyingly good. Doing justice to the theme with her stylistic use of Halloween colors, Kylie has established herself as a style icon. In addition to her fit, her Halloween makeup was spot on.

The smudged-up red lipstick, resembling blood, paired well with the entire outfit, giving it a hauntingly stunning look. The eerie and spooky background, accompanied by ghostly-looking pumpkins, made for a perfect Halloween look. Within hours, it became a hit amongst fans, as they continued to drop their comments.

Until last year, Kylie Beck was a cheerleader for the Georgia Bulldogs. After Carson Beck left for Miami. She soon followed her brother, heading towards Coral Gables. Though she is not part of the U’s cheerleading squad, she constantly grabs headlines for her game-day outfits, leaving fans in awe. For the in-state rivalry game against the Florida Gators, she was clad in a Miami cheerleader look to hype the Canes. Apart from her trending fits, Kylie Beck has always been supportive of her brother through social media.

The younger sister penned an emotional note for him after Carson Beck shared his feelings following his injury that had kept him out of the playoffs last year. The critics had been quick to dissect his plays, but Kylie had his back all along. On Instagram, she wrote a wholesome note supporting her brother. “Now this is charisma, this is strength, this is passion, this is a fighter, this is resiliency, this is courage, this is never giving up…… this is God 👏 🙏. Tears 🥺 Proof that you NEVER ever know what someone is going through behind the scenes … people are so quick to judge and so slow to be empathetic!!” Kylie Beck wrote.

A caring sister and a fashionista, Kylie Beck always leaves the fans jaw-dropped with her fashion taste.

Fans in awe over Kylie Beck’s Halloween outfit

Halloween week is back, with its trick-or-treat season. Carson Beck’s sister, with her drop-dead gorgeous outfit, has certainly left fans in awe with her gorgeous eye candy treat on the weekend. One netizen wrote, “Oh, you look AMAZINGGG.” On her Instagram story, she shared her outfit, captioning it with, “I’ve got some blood on my hands.” A word-play that matched her outfit vibe, and fans couldn’t get enough of her Halloween look.

Another wrote. “She does it again😍😍.” Kylie has become synonymous with a fashion icon on GameDay. Remember her sparkly green fit, paired with an orange halter top against the Louisville Cardinals? With an orange stunner look, she cheered on Miami. A fan commented, “You’re gorg.” “I’m speechless 😍😍.” Previously, she wore a green crop top that read “Miami” paired with an orange skirt and sneakers, serving her game-day look.

Different game days, but same Kylie Beck serving impeccable looks. Remembering the constant good looks on her profile, one netizen was speechless, “I’m speechless 😍😍.” Carson Beck’s sister may have left Georgia, but her love for the Dawgs holds a sweet spot tucked away in her heart. Flaunting a bikini in Georgia colors, a red bikini with a Georgia hat, she shared on her Instagram handle. “Once a dawg, always a dawg🐾 #backagain”. Even her friends made sure to hype the new look.

Aria Goldstein, who was part of Kylie’s Instagram story celebrating wrote, “halloween w my fav 🫶🏽.” Just like her friends, you could always count on Kylie for serving the ‘It-girl’ vibes, with her impressive outfits.