Carson Beck Secretly Partners With $7B Rival of Miami Sponsor as Heisman PR Campaign Takes a Turn

Since the first snap at the line of scrimmage, Carson Beck‘s Heisman stock has been skyrocketing. His Miami debut season is going strong as he cashed in a 27-24 win against powerhouse Notre Dame. Next came the Post week 1 Heisman Poll (On3), which saw Beck featuring at No. 6, behind John Mateer and Devon Dampier. But Beck had just started to pick up the momentum. Week 2 presented another productive showdown, and since then, he’s been rolling. A cause of delight for Coral Gables, but Miami’s official athletics partner has now gotten a major burn…

Miami Hurricanes’ deal with Adidas runs to 12 years. Inked in 2015, the contract still has two years to go. Meanwhile, the weekend saw Beck secure another victory against the Wildcats, 45-3. What came next was a significant upward shift, featuring No. 5 on the On3 Heisman poll for week 3. But there was another surprise waiting for Mario Cristobal‘s prized quarterback. With Carson Beck’s Heisman stock skyrocketing, a rival $7 billion brand has gifted Beck an exclusive merchandise that might not sit well with Adidas.

Although the original post regarding the pair of Jordans has been deleted, 247Sports’ Gaby Urrutia, who covers Miami football and recruiting, dropped the scoop on Carson Beck’s recent PR drop. “Miami QB Carson Beck gets an early pair of the SoleFly Jordan 3’s in a UM colorway,” he wrote on X. Beck has expensive tastes and is not shy about expressing his expensive lifestyle. He boasts $4.3 million NIL, per On3. Last year, he bought a Lamborghini Urus Performante, an addition to his Mercedes-Benz AMG.

As it seems, Beck has found his tribe at Coral Gables. “It must have felt like the start of something fresh for Beck, who had receivers making some ridiculous catches for him from start to finish,” On3’s Thomas Goldkamp said of Beck. Wide receiver CJ Daniels‘ iconic one-handed touchdown pass hit Beck harder than any blitz could have. “There is no way he just caught that,” said a shocked Beck, oozing pride at his wide receiver.

Goldkamp continued. “That was a luxury he didn’t enjoy last year at Georgia, where the Bulldogs were among the nation’s leaders in dropped passes.” In 2023, the Bulldogs dropped 5.6% of Beck’s passes, which significantly increased to 9.4% the following year. If we further zoom in, he recorded 665 drop yards, according to Clark Brooks, a football analyst. To simplify, Carson Beck would have tallied 665 more yards on his resume if his wide receivers didn’t drop the ball.

However, Coral Gables has proved to be a fresh start for Beck, who was sidelined due to an elbow injury last season. He was to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, but Mario Cristobal roped him in, and he’s making some noise. The latest? His Heisman stock surged.

Carson Beck notches up his Heisman prospects

Coming off the weekend in a 45-3 win against the Wildcats, Coral Gables blew another trumpet. With top national analysts taking notes, Beck is entering into national conversations, following his controversial stint at Georgia. An elbow injury closed the chapter at Athens. Now? He is rewriting his future.

Post week 2, analysts and journalists Andy Staples, Ari Wasserman, Chris Low, Brett McMurphy, Pete Nakos, JD PicKell, and Charles Power submitted a ballot with their top ten players on it. Candidates were awarded 10 points for first place, nine for second, and so on. Beck entered the list, clinching the No. 5th spot, with 38 points. John Mateer topped the poll. “The most notable thing about Beck so far is just how comfortable he looks. He’s loose and having fun, and that’s a dangerous thing for opposing teams on the schedule,” stated On3.

Carson Beck completed 15 passes against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. But that wasn’t it, he also inked his name in Hurricane’s record book, for the 6-4, 230-pound QB broke Vinny Testaverde‘s record of 14 set, documented on 27 September 1986 against the Oklahoma Sooners.

“It’s super cool to perform at a high level and do things like that,” he said post-game. Although Beck wasn’t satisfied. He was actually aiming for 19. The reason? Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo had challenged Beck post week 1, when he scored 12 passes against the Irish, that he can’t break the 19-point mark, which Bobo scored during his career at Georgia. Nevertheless, Beck is enjoying Miami. Coming up next, Carson Beck will face off against South Florida next weekend.