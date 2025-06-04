Carson Beck Sees a Twist in Fate With Major Georgia Revelation as Hanna Cavinder Speculations Put to Rest

The Carson Beck redemption arc is underway. After a fall from grace in Athens and an even messier breakup off the field, the once projected No. 1 pick is trying to rewrite his destiny. And that’s to fight his way back into the first round of the NFL draft in 2026. And not just that, some insiders even believe he’s gunning for the first overall spot like his predecessor, Cam Ward. It sure is bold, but is it impossible? Not with Shannon Dawson in his Miami reboot.

Shannon Dawson, Miami’s OC, who turned Cam Ward from a transfer afterthought into a projected 2025 No. 1 overall pick, is betting he can do the same with Carson Beck. And J.D. PicKell is buying it. “Carson Beck is going to play his way back into being a first round pick,” he said on his On3 show on June 3rd.

“We’re not saying any of the things we said about Cam Ward that we said about Carson Beck right now. When we were sitting here a year ago, what was the thing being said? Projected No. 1 overall pick, projected Heisman Trophy guy. After this year at Georgia, he’s gone to the league, All-SEC the year before. All that came crashing down when Georgia wasn’t able to run the football.” But the message is he’s got to do it again in his final collegiate season at Miami by showing up healthy and making better decisions.

Carson Beck entered the 2024 season with NFL scouts penciling his name near the top of their draft boards. Georgia was winning, their QB was slinging, and everything pointed to a Heisman run. Then came the dip. Twelve interceptions, which doubled from six in 2023, completing just 290 of 448 passes for 3,485 yards and 28 TDs. And then a season-ending elbow injury against Texas torpedoed those plans. The Bulldogs’ offense couldn’t run the football, receivers couldn’t catch (a national high of 36 drops), and Carson Beck was left to clean up the mess.

Both CBS Sports’ Cameron Salerno and nflrookiewatch made bold predictions, saying that the Canes’ new QB has the potential to become the first overall pick in April next year. Carson Beck’s career stats still sparkle with 7,912 yards, 58 TDs, and 20 picks. And when he was dialed in during 2023, he looked like the pure passer in college football. Now with a better offensive line and a more tailored scheme at Miami, it’s make-or-break time.

PicKell added, “In this system for Shannon Dawson, it’s much more to me QB-friendly. But not just the system for Carson Beck….I like the situation for Carson Beck. I like the fact that he got out of a place where he underperformed.” But football isn’t the only thing getting a reset.

What’s up with Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder’s relationship?

The offseason gossip circuit lit up after Carson Beck’s ex-girlfriend Hanna Cavinder, the younger Cavinder twin, aired out some fiery takes during the UFC 314 weekend. When asked if he had friends, she didn’t hold back—“No! Nobody likes him! And he wouldn’t talk to people. He had like an ego… Like I’d be like very embarrassed and I was like, oh my god, how rude.” And then she also revealed another twist…

“I broke up with him, and all this cheating came out. I had no idea. I didn’t break up with him because of cheating. I broke up with him because of who he was.”

The breakup happened earlier this March. And now, Carson Beck’s reportedly single and locked in. Perhaps, for the better, because Georgia had to deal with the drama last year. Aaron Murray, a former Georgia quarterback, recently raised concerns about the same. Murray noted a “disconnect” between Beck and his teammates, and at just 23, Beck also had a lot of personal drama.



And among all people, J.D. PicKell seemed excited about his relationship status. “I love that for Carson Beck,” he said. “I love the no girlfriend part of it for my guy. I’m not saying correlation is causation, but single Carson Beck, I believe was the guy who was All-SEC a year ago if we’re gonna go by that logic. I love the idea now that he’s able to hopefully lock in on some football.”

If Miami unleashes the same Carson Beck we saw in 2023, don’t be shocked when his name resurfaces in those Top 10 projections. The comeback starts on August 31 vs. Notre Dame.