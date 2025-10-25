Shedeur Sanders’ Family Friend Makes Fun of $4.4M QB Who Coach Prime Just Defended

Carson Beck would be having nightmares from last week. In the 21-24 defeat against Louisville Cardinals, Beck threw four interceptions, which made him the center of criticism on social media. “Prime Time” Deion Sanders defended the QB on Instagram, stating the loss was not just Carson Beck’s fault. However, it seems like a certain agent from the Sanders camp does not share the same feeling.

Shedeur Sanders’ agent, Hellion Knight, also known as Boog online, seemingly took a dig at Carson Beck in a post on X. Boog has been a longtime friend of the Sanders family, from the time Shedeur was in fifth grade. He then later became his agent and has been active on X, promoting Shedeur. So it was a surprise to see Boog mocking Beck, considering that Deion Sanders went out of his way to defend him.

Boog reposted RedditCFB’s post, which made fun of the new camo jersey released by the Miami Hurricanes. The initial post read, “Carson Beck threw 5 picks last week, and they’re making it harder to find his receivers”. It was a double jab at Miami and Carson Beck, and Boog found the funny side of it. In the repost, he added laughing emojis, seemingly mocking Carson Beck.

Considering Deion Sanders defended Beck last week, Boog’s repost comes out in contrast to that. Being the family friend of the Sanders and Shedeur’s agent would make one believe that he would not post something that would go against Deion Sanders so directly. Boog might not get as warm an invitation to the Sanders family dinner next time.

Jokes aside, Carson Beck did have an off game last week. His four interceptions ended the Hurricanes’ offensive drives, ending any chances for a reverse sweep for Miami. After the game, Beck took accountability for his performance, saying, “I have to protect the ball better”. His interception in the fourth quarter sealed the game. He went 25 of 35 for 271 yards and no scores. Even the run game was pitiful at 63 yards for the whole squad. So Beck had no safety net for his poor performance.

“We called the play, they blitzed off the edge, and there was a miscommunication on the routes. It’s tricky when you’re in field goal range already,” said Beck on the late-game interception. Soon, he was flamed on social media for this comment. Fans thought he was avoiding responsibility for the interception, to which Deion Sanders responded.

Despite the off-game, Carson Beck has Coach Prime’s support

Four interceptions in one game is not a good sign for any quarterback. And that coming from a Heisman candidate is even more shocking. That is probably why Carson Beck has been at the center of negative attention this week.

An unlikely hero in the form of the legendary Coach Prime came to the rescue. He reposted an IG post from Grantreacts, which defended Carson Beck’s comments and told the fans to stop the deliberate misunderstanding of his comments. “He’s just explaining what happened,” said Grantreacts, which Deion Sanders agreed with.

He reposted the IG post, which was followed by people flooding the comments about Coach Prime’s support for Carson Beck. It showed that there is more to Carson Beck’s mistakes than what an average fan can see. It is easy to forget a player’s impact after a bad game. He is a major reason why Miami is 5-1 in the ACC this season. He has a 73% pass completion rate for 1,484 yards with 11 passing TDs this season. While his Heisman stock might have plummeted after the Louisville game, he still has time to come back stronger.