Carson Beck Still Holds Georgia Hierarchy Over Gunner Stockton in Latest Revelation

Carson Beck is one game away from fully realizing his redemption arc. All of this seemed far-fetched in the SEC Championship game against Texas, when he missed the second half due to an injury. Even though Gunner Stockton has taken over the starting role at the Bulldogs, Beck’s legacy at the program remains, at least in the record books.

Georgia has produced a plethora of QB talent throughout its rich history. And in that list, the Miami QB still ranks 6th in passing touchdowns. Aaron Murray is the leader with 121 passing touchdowns, followed by Jake Fromm (78) and David Greene (72). Eric Zeier is in the 4th spot with 67 touchdowns, followed by Stetson Bennett (66) and Carson Beck (58). Surprisingly, Matthew Stafford could manage only 51 passing touchdowns during his time at Athens.

All of Beck’s numbers came in just two years as a starter. After becoming the signal-caller in 2023, he accumulated 3,941 passing yards and 24 touchdowns. The QB backed his performance with a blowout win in the Orange Bowl, earning All-SEC honors. The Dawg loyalty also ran deep. He chose to return to the program rather than enter the draft in 2024.

Starting the entire season, the QB passed for 3,485 yards and led the team to the SEC title game. Beck’s season was marked by a 459-yard passing performance against Mississippi State and orchestrating an epic comeback over Georgia Tech, throwing 5 touchdowns. But midway through the SEC title game, he suffered an arm injury and was ruled out for the postseason. Georgia got toppled in the postseason, and criticism came Beck’s way.

“Carson Beck’s regression is real… For some reason, he does not trust his weapons. I don’t see him pressing. I don’t see Carson Beck having an awful lot of care for protecting the football in certain situations,” NFL draft analyst Todd McShay said.

Beck struggled with handing off easy turnovers, throwing 12 interceptions, and his accuracy dropped to 64.7%. Pressure also became a problem, leading to forced throws and tipped balls. However, other factors also played a role in his poor performances. Eventually, he decided he’ll move to the draft, but made a U-turn days later and joined Miami for his last year of eligibility.

Critical voices softened as Beck started his redemption arc

After transferring to Miami, Carson Beck didn’t practice at all in the spring camp and was limited to film rooms due to his injury recovery. Many quickly predicted that the Jacksonville, Florida, native would fail and highlighted his Georgia setback. The perception changed quickly. Miami #11 started the season brilliantly and has now passed 3,581 yards for 29 touchdowns. His best TD performance in a single season. Looking back, the same critics who once criticized Beck have now redeemed him, grading him a “scapegoat” for UGA’s offensive woes.

“I think Carson Beck was a bit of a scapegoat at times… the offensive line struggled… they couldn’t run the football and their wide receivers dropped more passes than anyone in the sport,” ESPN analyst Greg McElroy said. Georgia led the nation in drops in 2024, totaling 665 yards lost. The run game collapsed, accumulating just 124.4 rushing yards per game, and the O-line was leaky as a sieve. Moreover, Georgia lost several key starters from 2023, like Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey. Regression wasn’t guaranteed for Beck, but with Mike Bobo’s faulty play, no one could have stopped it.

Beck’s replacement, Gunner Stockton, isn’t bad by any means, and he has thrown 24 TDs in 2025 along with his 10 rushing touchdowns. Stockton gave Georgia a chance to develop a multifaceted offense, incorporating rushing plays. For now, he is behind Beck in passing touchdowns, and with a 2026 return on the cards, it remains to be seen if he can surpass Beck’s numbers.

On the other hand, Beck has another chance to not only win a national championship but also to improve his draft stock.