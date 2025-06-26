Carson Beck Will Be Regretting Miami Decision After Mark Ingram’s Verdict

The expectations were sky-high when Carson Beck traded red and black and suited up in Miami’s orange and green. Coming off a College Football Playoff run with Georgia, the former five-star QB was supposed to elevate Miami to instant-contender status. But with kickoff inching closer, not everyone’s sold on the Hurricanes holding up their end of the deal, especially with their offensive firepower gutted.

Miami didn’t just lose a couple of playmakers to the NFL; they have lost the entirety of their offensive core. Cam Ward, Damien Martinez, and Xavier Restrepo from 2024 are all gone. And while Beck brings credentials, he’s walking into a system that was once the nation’s top with 537.2 yards a game, nearly 44 points, but now the offense seems smoky. On the show, The Triple Option, Mark Ingram II laid out his concerns.

While discussing Miami’s schedule with Urban Meyer and Rob Stone, he said, “Lost the leading passer, lost the leading rusher, lost the leading receiver, tackler. Added Carson Beck. A lot of h-les to fill. I don’t care how you put it; I got nine wins or less, I’m going with the under, so I’ll take that minus.” The former Heisman winner didn’t stop there. “You put them [losses] wherever you want. Might not be Notre Dame. Might not be Pitt. But I see three losses on that schedule somewhere,” he added.

Ingram also questioned the offensive ecosystem Beck is stepping into compared to what he left behind at Georgia. He said, “Carson Beck, let’s go back to a year ago, we’re talking about him being the number one quarterback in the draft right coming up. So I’m like is the potential there? Yes. Now, potential is just exactly that, potential, just a word. He doesn’t have the same weapons that he had in Georgia, so I don’t know.”

As September looms, Carson Beck is stepping into the spotlight with all eyes fixed on him. The arm talent is unmatchable. His ceiling is much higher than anyone’s. But Ingram’s analysis may prove prophetic if things unravel early. And with a brand-new receiving corps still trying to find its footing, Beck’s margin for error shrinks even further.

WR Room Woes Follow Beck to South Beach

If Carson Beck thought he was leaving wide receiver headaches behind in Athens, Miami might not offer much relief. With only eight total starters returning and just three on offense, the Hurricanes are staring down a major reset in their receiving corps. ESPN’s Taylor Tannebaum flagged it loud and clear: Miami is down its top six receivers from 2024. With names like Xavier Restrepo, Jacolby George, and Sam Brown Jr. now gone to the NFL, the pressure’s squarely on Beck to elevate an inexperienced group.

JoJo Trader, Ray Ray Joseph, and true freshman Ny Carr are now the faces of a room that’s being rebuilt on the fly. Tannebaum highlighted C.J. Daniels, an LSU transfer, as a key addition but noted that even his sixth-year leadership can’t carry the whole load. “Those are guys who have to step up,” she warned. And unlike Georgia, where Beck had years of offensive continuity, the Hurricanes’ chemistry is starting from scratch.

This is where Mark Ingram’s skepticism and ESPN’s warning intersect. The WR room, much like the running back unit, is loaded with raw talent but low on proven production. If Beck’s 2025 campaign unravels, the blame won’t just trace back to the lack of support. It’ll fall on his arm, too. For Miami to justify the hype and Beck to prove he’s still QB1 material, those young receivers need to grow up fast.