Carson Beck’s Entire Miami Stint Hinges On One Game, Warns Georgia Alum

Whether you hate him or love him, Carson Beck is locked in on leading the Hurricanes’ offense this season. “This is my future, and I think that this decision is one of the better decisions I’ve made,” Beck said. Being able to say that after leaving a program like Georgia as a set QB1 indicates that Carson Beck is no longer the Bulldogs QB we saw in 2024. This year, he means business. He is blending into his new colors and is all set to reclaim his—and Miami’s—lost glory. If he gets over one major hurdle in the season, Carson Beck might very well be in place to do just that

This year’s fall camp will be the first thorough camp for Beck at Miami. “It’s the first time I played live football in helmets in eight months,” he told the Miami Herald. With just a few weeks left for the season opener at Coral Gables, Carson Beck has a lot to prove. He has to undo his fall from grace last year, going through a nightmare of a season. As Miami’s QB1, he has to continue the legacy set by Cam Ward and help Mario Cristobal go beyond in all these years as head coach. This time, a playoff spot seems to be calling Beck, according to former Georgia star David Pollack.

Beck will have the units he so desperately missed last year in Georgia at Miami. With the help of a well-rounded team, the QB can lead the Hurricanes to a competitive finish. Pollack said in an August 4 episode of See Ball Get Ball, “Carson Beck is going to be great in South Beach because his offensive line is going to be really good. Like, top 10 pick on the offensive line. Other guys across the board with depth. Big, physical mullers. Like, they’re going to create balance. They’re going to protect him. Carson Beck protected a couple of years ago was lights freaking out.” But there is one major game that Carson Beck has to shine in, without fail.

via Imago

Miami has a comparatively easy schedule in the ACC this season, placing 7 according to CBS Sports. Week 1 begins with a season-defining non-conference game against Notre Dame. That’s a team coming back after an appearance at the National Championship last year, which means Carson Beck will have his work cut out for him. According to Pollack, this will be a key element in the Hurricanes’ 2025 season. “Miami wins that game early in the season, Miami is going to the playoffs. They’re going to be very much in the mix,” the analyst said. Beating Notre Dame is going to shine brightly on the Hurricanes’ report card. A non-conference win, that too over the Fighting Irish, should add some points when it comes to judging how Miami fared with respect to the strength of their schedule.

It’s a rivalry game, and both teams will be looking at a cutthroat competition. It’s also going to be the deciding factor for both at the end of the season. If Miami and Carson Beck make it through the season with fewer errors, they have a chance of getting seeded higher than Notre Dame. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg wrote about this high-intensity matchup, “When healthy, Beck is talented enough to villainize a Notre Dame defense replacing standouts Xavier Watts, Jack Kiser, Rylie Mills, and others, and appearing in its first game under new coordinator Chris Ash.” It’s going to be a coin toss for both Miami and Notre Dame. But if Beck returns to his prime form from 2023, big-time defenses will be familiar ground for him.

Carson Beck will have the system work according to his way

Carson Beck skeptics bring in the parallel with Cam Ward as this lofty ceiling he has to match. “I’m not a big believer in Carson Beck replicating any sort of the success that Cam Ward did,” former NFLer Danny Kanell said on the Cover 3 Podcast. But what of Beck does not have to lead with that pressure in the first place? He is not Cam Ward and cannot be. But Mario Cristobal is lining units around Carson Beck’s prowess. “We saw how many times Ward put the team on his back. Beck, more of a pocket passer, might be able to test that O-line, which supposedly is excellent,” Kanell added.

Mario Cristobal is known for his genius in designing top O-lines every season. He will have a top draft pick in Francis Mauigoa. This is a unit that allowed only 23 sacks last year. This year, it should power through defenses as usual. Brent Rollins said, “Last year, he was, I think, third in the power four in terms of clean pocket passing grade. So, when he was kept clean, he’s one of the best there is.” It’s something that is integral for Beck to go big. When he had Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers in place, Carson Beck was one of the best in the SEC. The receiving corps is a question mark in the Hurricanes’ squad this year. But the rest of the elements are primed to aid Beck.

The ceiling is way too high for Carson Beck this season, something he has set by his spellbinding performance in the past. He can be the key that Mario Cristobal uses to unlock the gate to FBS greatness. If a Notre Dame win is in the bag, and if Carson Beck is the better version of himself, there’s no stopping Miami in the ACC this year.