Carson Beck’s Mother Pens Teary-Eyed Message For His College Career Farewell

For Carson Beck, the national championship game is a culmination of a long college journey that started in the same class as NFL starters like CJ Stroud and Bryce Young. In between, he had periods of extreme highs and some terrible lows that led him to leave Athens for Coral Gables. His mom, Tracy, has been there for it all. As Carson walks into the Hard Rock Stadium for one final time in college colors, she has a message for her son.

“Tomorrow, Carson and his team will play for the National Championship. Dreams do come true,” Tracy Beck wrote on Instagram on Sunday while sharing a post by an account called ‘Empowered Moms and Kids. The original post featured a poem that goes, “My Big Kid, I will always believe in you. I will always love you times a million.” Tracy Beck ended the original post with words for her son: “I believe in you and am so proud of you.”

From a young age, Beck dreamed of the gridiron. From his custom Tim Tebow jersey to his Pablo Creek Saints jersey, which has remained a constant since he was 11 years old, he has remained focused on his goal. But the journey from being an elite high school prospect to playing for the Natty has been anything but easy.

Buried behind the depth chart at Georgia tested his patience. Yet, he stayed put. Encouraged by his family, he leaned on his mother’s words. “Carson, you’ve wanted this your whole life.”

In 2023, his patience finally paid off. He led Georgia to a 13-1 record in his first year as a starter. That built hype around the Bulldogs’ QB, and he was even in Heisman conversations to start the 2024 season. But Beck’s inconsistent play and offensive issues led to criticism throughout the campaign. Even then, Georgia still won the SEC Championship game, which ended in heartbreak for the quarterback. He suffered an injury in the first half. Barely a week before the matchup, he had announced his NFL declaration, but that dream now sounded different.

He returned to college football. But this time at Coral Gables. While others were stunned, Tracy penned an emotional note to her son. “You owe it to yourself to show up and become everything you’ve ever dreamed of.”

Later, when Beck walked up to the podium at the ACC Media Days, his confidence carried the weight of the promise he had made to his mother. “This is my future,” Beck had shared. “And this is one of the better decisions I have made.”

Nearly five months later, that decision paid off. Beck is one game away from winning his own national championship in his six-year-long collegiate career. From his early days competing for the starting job at Georgia to the devastating injury that nearly ended his NFL dreams, Tracy has stayed by his side.

Off to the National Championship

Carson Beck has been part of two national championships at Georgia. But this time, he will be the primary quarterback, steering Miami’s offense at Miami Gardens. After securing a win against Bethune-Cookman, she posted a photo of Carson with the caption, “So proud of YOU.”

At a time when the Hurricanes’ playoff dreams seemed distant, Tracy remained a constant support. After Miami’s overlooked win over Notre Dame sparked a college football meltdown, the Hurricanes clawed their way into the playoffs.

Since then, Beck has led his team through the quarterfinals to the Cotton Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes and now to the national championship game. Today, he’ll carry the hopes of Miami fans on his shoulders, who have waited for over two decades for a national championship against a team that has yet to touch the trophy. But amid all, there’s personal redemption at stake and a chance to improve his stock for a career in the pros.