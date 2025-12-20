Carson Beck’s Mother Shares Emotional Message as Miami QB Gets Another Chance at CFP

Playoff weekend has arrived, and all eyes are on the first-round showdown between No. 10 Miami and No. 7 Texas A&M at Kyle Field. Hurricanes star quarterback Carson Beck has been the driving force behind Miami’s first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, putting together a season to remember. As the 23-year-old heads to College Station for the biggest game of his career, he won’t be doing it alone.

Beck’s mom, Tracy Beck, will be in the stands supporting him, just like she’s done all season. She shared a game-day post on social media, complete with a supportive caption backing the Canes. “So excited to be in College Station. Cheering on Carson and his teammates! Let’s GOOOO,” she wrote.

This game holds even more significance for Beck and his family because it represents a second chance at the playoff stage. Last year, Beck couldn’t contribute to Georgia’s run in the playoffs due to an injury he suffered in the SEC Championship game. The Bulldogs went on to lose to Notre Dame, and Beck transferred to Miami for a fresh start.