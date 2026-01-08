Carson Beck’s New Georgia Revelation Puts Pete Golding on High Alert for Fiesta Bowl

Carson Beck’s move to Miami has paid dividends for the quarterback. But it’s his time at Georgia that made him ready for big moments. As the Canes go against Ole Miss, Beck’s experience of the Bulldogs’ offensive playcalling is here to help him again.

“Yeah, to an extent,” Beck agreed to a reporter’s question on January 8 about dissecting Ole Miss’s defense using Georgia’s playbook. “Watching both of the Georgia versus Ole Miss games, obviously the Sugar Bowl, and then the game that they played in the regular season, it’s kind of weird to watch the film and be like, ‘I remember all the lingo from the Georgia offense, and when we called all the plays.’

“So yeah, it does make it a little bit easier to break down and understand how they were trying to attack them on defense,” Beck added.

Kirby Smart’s Georgia played the Rebels twice. In the regular season matchup at Athens, the home side won 43-35 on the back of their fourth-quarter heroics. However, as has been the trend in college football, it’s hard to beat the same team twice in the same season. The Rebels won the Sugar Bowl, 39-34. What may help Beck is that his offensive coordinator at Georgia, Mike Bobo, called the offense in both games.

While the Bulldogs have made changes to their offensive schemes to accommodate Gunner Stockton’s dual-threat ability, the fundamentals remain the same: blending play-action passing with RPOs and incorporating a physical run game. In 2024, the team focused on physicality at the point of attack in the run game and utilized tight ends and multiple receivers to add dynamism. This largely continues in 2025, with some improvements and minor tweaks.

The UGA offense became more explosive in 2025, prioritizing faster starts and emphasizing elite run efficiency. However, the core playbook has used the same strategies when Beck played the position in 2024. Moreover, since the Miami QB played both in 2023 and 2024 under Mike Bobo’s offensive setup, dissecting Ole Miss’ defense won’t have been a problem from the film.

In 2023, Beck led UGA against Ole Miss, passing for 306 yards and rushing for another 30. Effectively, the former Georgia QB torched Ole Miss’ defense to seal a 52-17 win. However, the Rebels figured out the QB when they met him in 2024. The performance was so bad that Lane Kiffin even mocked Miami’s decision to pay Beck.

“Miami paid $4.3 million…did they watch the game against us?” Lane Kiffin said last year.

The semifinal game is then both a personal redemption and a chance to make history for Miami.

Miami has an edge over Ole Miss in key areas

No one gave Ole Miss a chance against Georgia. An interim head coach going against Kirby Smart? But Pete Golding didn’t let the occasion get to him despite a poor first half from his team. The Rebels flipped the script in the fourth quarter. Their trump card remains their QB Trinidad Chambliss, who, at times, single-handedly carried the offense down the field in the Georgia game.

But when it comes to Ole Miss’ defense, Miami can exploit the Rebels’ weak pass rush and low turnover ratio. The team’s pass rush ranks 84th nationally (according to PFF), and the Rebels have only generated 8 interceptions so far, placing them 83rd nationally. Moreover, we have seen the team being vulnerable to runs at times. That was the reason why UGA RB Nate Frazier had some explosive plays against Ole Miss.

The Hurricanes also have an elite pass rush spearheaded by the explosive duo of Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor. The two players alone boast 7.5 sacks and 33 pressures in the playoffs and would make life hard for Trinidad Chambliss.