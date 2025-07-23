Carson Beck’s Sister Has 4-Word Message for His ‘Proud’ Miami Decision as He Comes Clean on Georgia Exit

There’s a new vibe brewing in Miami after Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. And it, of course, revolves around their new quarterback, Carson Beck. It isn’t just his words and demeanor, even the dark green suit that the former Georgia QB wore during the ACC Kickoff presser screamed new era in Coral Gables. But maybe the loudest message came from his sister, Kylie Beck. Turns out, family pride isn’t measured in yards or trophies. It’s captured in four simple words.

Kylie Beck didn’t waste a moment to put her brother on the pedestal. In her Instagram story on July 22, she posted a video of Carson Beck’s ACC Media Days appearance, where he spoke of his transfer decision. She added a bold caption that read, “Proud is an understatement!!” Fresh off a rollercoaster 2024 season with Georgia, the new Miami QB made it clear that he’s all in on The U. “This decision’s one of the better decisions I’ve made,” he said. “Since I’ve been here in January and building relationships and chemistry between me, the wide receivers, the running backs, the tight ends, the O-line, and just trying to develop.” But what really led him to trade red and black for orange and green?

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Georgia Tech at Georgia Nov 29, 2024 Athens, Georgia, USA Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck 15 walks into Sanford Stadium before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Athens Sanford Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20241129_bdd_ad1_004

Down the memory lane, Carson Beck had originally declared for the NFL Draft after the 2024 campaign. But nobody saw what would come next to delay his professional career. A brutal elbow injury in the SEC title game against Texas forced him to the sidelines. And that gave Gunner Stockton, who’s now Georgia’s presumed starter, the keys for the Sugar Bowl. The draft buzz cooled, and Beck entered the portal, and the Hurricanes didn’t waste any chance to get him out. And now, the odds of a conference championship might just be in their favor. Carson Beck is now the projected QB1 at Miami. He missed spring training while nursing that elbow, but by late April, he was throwing again, fully cleared and focused.

The good news is the Hurricanes own the second-best odds to reach the ACC Championship game at +125, just behind Clemson, per BetMGM. And this time around, they have a QB who’s seen the fire of the SEC. He’s stared down playoff-level expectations. He’s won 24 times in two seasons. “I feel like there’s pressure in any situation, but do I feel the pressure? I really don’t,” he said. “Having played at Georgia and having to follow a two-time national champion, that’s the most pressure you can have. I think in the SEC, the fanbases are insane, and when you look at Miami’s culture, it’s going to be something similar.” No pressure, he’s prepared for anything. But how does he feel about the Bulldogs now that he’s suiting up for Mario Cristobal?

Carson Beck breaks silence on Georgia exit

Naturally, the Georgia question came up. And to Carson Beck’s credit, he didn’t dance around it. There was no passive-aggressive shade nor revisionist history. Just honesty. “We go back 365 days, we were sitting at the SEC Media Days with all these expectations,” he said. “It’s crazy, there’s twists and turns you can’t foresee.” He reminisced on his journey from wide-eyed 18-year-old freshman to the one-armed handoff that sealed the SEC title against Texas. “Georgia will always be family to me, you grind with those guys,” he added.

It’s clear he’s not bitter about the twists that occurred. “I wouldn’t be the person or player I am today without Georgia,” he admitted. “And I’ll always be a Bulldog. I am very appreciative of my time there.” So yeah, don’t mistake appreciation for regret. Carson Beck’s eyes are locked on August 31. Notre Dame. Primetime. 7:30 p.m. The lights will be on, and for the Hurricanes, it’s a chance to announce themselves.

For Carson Beck, it’s the start of a new legacy. “I am sure that first game with Notre Dame will be packed out,” he said. “It’s a continuation of my career. But it’s also a fresh start, and I’m excited about getting into the season.” One forged in the heat of the ACC, but with SEC experience that won’t fade.