Carson Beck’s Sister Lands Cheerleading Job Against Cardinals’ Rivals as They Remain in Opposing Camp For Another Year

When Carson Beck packed up after five years at Georgia and headed south to Miami for one final college season, his younger sister Kylie Beck left Athens, too. The former Georgia Dance Dawg walked away and chose to support her brother’s next chapter while pursuing her own cheerleading dreams back home in Florida. Now, a year later, the Beck siblings have landed in opposing NFL camps once again.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Carson Beck is beginning life with the Arizona Cardinals after hearing his name called in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Kylie, meanwhile, has officially earned a spot with the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders. She announced the news in an emotional Instagram post alongside several cheerleading photos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Making the Dolphins cheer squad is brutal: out of 400+ women who try out every year, only 32-36 get picked. Even existing members have to re-audition annually. Nothing’s guaranteed.

“When I go to write this caption, I am beyond speechless at the fact that I get to say I am a MIAMI DOLPHINS CHEERLEADER!” she wrote. “MDC Kylie is signing on…”

ADVERTISEMENT

The post was the culmination of months of work, as Kylie thanked Dolphins cheerleading directors for believing in her potential, praised fellow rookie and close friend Amaya Crearer, and credited her support system for helping her reach the professional ranks. She also credited the achievement as a faith-driven journey, adding that this new chapter was part of God’s plan. This latest achievement, however, feels like a natural next step.

Imago Credits: Instagram

When Carson Beck transferred to Coral Gables, Kylie quickly became a familiar face around the program, even though she wasn’t a student at Miami. From the Hurricanes’ CFP matchup against Ole Miss to its appearance in the national championship game, she was often in the stands cheering on her brother at every big moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before that, Kylie had built her own following at Georgia as a Dance Dawg while Carson Beck served as a backup and eventual starter for the Bulldogs. When he left Athens, she penned an emotional farewell to the university and returned to Florida, showing just how close the siblings have always been.

ADVERTISEMENT

The signs had been there for weeks, even if the official announcement hadn’t arrived yet. Kylie had been sharing snippets from the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders’ selection process earlier this month, and many fans suspected she was on the verge of landing a spot. That speculation is now over, as the Jacksonville native has officially made the squad and will kick off her NFL cheerleading career in Miami. While Kylie celebrates a career milestone on the sidelines, Carson Beck is spending his offseason away from the spotlight.

Carson Beck is working now to celebrate later

Unlike Kylie, who’s celebrating her achievement, Carson Beck was doing the opposite of Arizona. The rookie QB has spent much of his offseason parked at the Cardinals’ facility, trying to accelerate his transition to the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I didn’t want to ease into anything, to be completely honest,” he said. “I’m here 13 hours a day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Carson Beck has immersed himself in film sessions, playbook study, and meetings with OC Nathaniel Hackett and QBs coach Matt Schaub. According to him, the adjustment isn’t physical.

“A lot of it is the mental side,” he explained. “The more comfortable you become, the more reps you get, the physical takes care of itself. I’ve thrown thousands of footballs in my life, thousands of dig routes, thousands of out routes, thousands of go routes. Now it’s just combining that with timing, with chemistry, with understanding.”

Heading into training camp, the Cardinals’ QB room includes veteran players like Gardner Minshew and Jacoby Brissett, but they need a long-term answer. Carson Beck offers the highest ceiling if he develops quickly under first-year head coach Mike LaFleur. That’s why his workload this summer matters. And for Kylie, there’s probably only one downside to joining the Dolphins. She’ll once again spend a season supporting a team that isn’t her brother’s.

ADVERTISEMENT

The good news is Miami and Arizona aren’t set to face each other during the 2026 regular season. Unless both teams somehow end up meeting in the Super Bowl, Kylie won’t have to pick a side. That means she can keep supporting Carson Beck’s journey in Miami while still proudly backing Arizona from afar. In other words, she gets to cheer for both without any conflict.