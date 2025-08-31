Carson Beck’s Sister Sends Emotional Message as QB Brother’s Career Comes Full Circle With Miami Debut

Sunday night under the lights at Hard Rock Stadium, Carson Beck will be handling some unfinished business. It’ll also be a family moment coming full circle. Additionally, it’s a collision with the very team that could’ve tested his abilities last season had he played till the end for Georgia. In Miami, the expectation is to win. The Hurricanes have flirted with relevance under Mario Cristobal, and now their new QB could take them to the top. He’s someone who’s been on top and who’s not afraid to say the word “perfection.”

Kylie Beck couldn’t be prouder of her brother. Sharing a clip of Carson Beck’s interview with Wes Durham in her Instagram story on August 31, she wrote, “This video is the epitome of the type of human being you are!! Keep chasing the dream 👏” In the video, the Miami QB was asked what success would look like for him and his team this fall. His response was, “For me, it’s just chasing perfection, honestly. And it’s impossible to be perfect. I think everyone knows that.” That’s the kind of QB speak that sounds cliché until you realize his UCL gave out in the SEC title game, robbing him of a shot at Notre Dame in the semifinals.

Now, football symmetry throws him back against the Irish, a game he could’ve played had it not been for his injury. Except this time, in Miami green and orange. If Carson Beck wants a redemption arc, this is it. And Miami needs that edge. Mario Cristobal’s Year 4 roster looks built for blood. The Hurricanes were left on the curb of the 12-team playoff last season, watching the big boys eat. But the QB is his poker chip, the proven winner who knows the grind of the SEC and the spotlight of Atlanta.

So here we are with No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 10 Miami, and prime-time on a holiday weekend. Two bluebloods trading haymakers in just their fifth meeting since 1990. The Irish are chasing validation. The Canes are chasing resurrection. And Carson Beck is chasing perfection, or at least, something that feels close. Legends like Ray Lewis and Michael Irvin will be in the building, and a national audience is waiting to see if Miami is finally ready to step into the CFP conversation. But more than programs, this matchup is about QBs.

Carson Beck will be put to the test against CJ Carr

Who will be better in Week 1 between Miami and Notre Dame? Notre Dame turns to redshirt freshman CJ Carr, a former 4-star with a famous last name but zero college starts. He capped off his senior high school season with 2,754 yards and 24 TDs and also recorded 91 yards and nine TDs on the ground. He’s replacing Riley Leonard, who’s now in the NFL. Miami answers with a battle-tested SEC vet who threw for nearly 7,912 yards and 58 TDs at Georgia and shredded Georgia Tech with five scores in an eight-overtime thriller. That’s something Carson Beck can flex about.

So the contrast couldn’t be sharper, and that’s exactly what makes this game feel like a heavyweight fight. Vegas has Notre Dame as a 2.5-point favorite, but numbers don’t tell the whole story. Miami hasn’t lost at home since 2023. They’ve got Mark Fletcher Jr. pounding between the tackles. Notre Dame counters with Jeremiyah Love, a 1,100-yard back who slices defenses like butter. One team has tradition on its side, the other has desperation, and desperation can be dangerous. And when that meets destiny, football nights like these turn into folklore.

Carson Beck is rewriting his college football ending in Coral Gables. The Irish want to validate their blueblood status, Miami wants to kick the door into the playoff, and the QB wants to chase perfection, even if perfection itself is impossible.