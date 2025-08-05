Carson Beck’s Wild Day at Miami Fall Camp Finishes in Bad News for Mario Cristobal

Fall camp has finally arrived in Coral Gables, and with it, all the expectations Miami fans have been waiting for since the end of last season are overflowing. New QB1 Carson Beck finally put on the Hurricanes uniform, and for much of the day, it appeared the hype was justified. The Georgia transfer looked locked in, slinging it with ease, scanning the field like a pro, and finally putting months of rehab chatter to rest. For a fanbase still catching its breath after the Cam Ward rollercoaster, this was a moment to lean into.

And it wasn’t just Beck. Miami’s wide receiver room, one of the biggest question marks heading into 2025, looked sharper than it has in years. CJ Daniels established himself with a diving touchdown in one-on-ones, Malachi Toney completed a catch that had the coaches screaming, and things instantly appeared cohesive. For a staff attempting to take a step from good to great, all that early-camp chemistry felt like an enormous leap.

What made everything even more delightful was that Beck’s health appeared sound. There’d been all offseason speculation about whether his elbow had completely recovered, but as one insider put it, “his arm looks lively. There’s no dead arm.” But then things turned around. Just when Miami fans were beginning to let themselves believe, former NFL quarterback Danny Kanell derailed the hype train. On CBS Sports’ Cover 3 Podcast, Kanell didn’t just go under on Miami’s 9.5 win total; he zeroed in on Carson Beck as the reason.

“I’m not a big believer in Carson Beck replicating any sort of the success that Cam Ward did,” Kanell said. “We saw how many times Ward put the team on his back. Beck, more of a pocket passer, might be able to test that O-line, which supposedly is excellent.”

The former quarterback wasn’t done. He referenced the wholesale exit of production from last year’s receiver corps and wondered if the new playmakers, even on a solid day, are sufficient to really drive the needle. He described the Notre Dame game as a “momentum shifter” and said if Florida has DJ Lagway at quarterback, “I think Florida wins that game.” It was not so much a slight criticism but a blunt, reality-check opinion that deflated expectations for many fans. Now the question is, what does Beck actually need to be in order for this Miami team to meet those high hopes?

Steady QB play could suffice, but only if it is clutch

Carson Beck doesn’t necessarily need to be flashy at first, but he must show he can be the guy in critical situations. Nevertheless, this is not a panic situation. Beck doesn’t have to be Cam Ward. He needs to be a steady hand with a deep supporting cast. The fact that he’s content to hit check-downs rather than trying to force the deep balls is a plus, particularly with talent like Elijah Lofton and the running backs below him. That alone might keep Miami in front of the chains, something Ward too often had trouble doing, even when he was hitting on big things.

And Kanell’s point still resonates. When it’s third-and-eight in a rowdy ACC stadium and the game hangs in the balance, can Beck get that one throw that turns the tide? He was confident today. He read the plays correctly. Confidence in shells and confidence in chaos are different matters, however. And until those bullets are live, it’s reasonable to ask if Cristobal’s new QB is the difference-maker Miami is looking for, or a solid caretaker in an extremely brutal conference.

Either way, day one provided us with much to consider. Beck does look the part. The WRs are nicer than anticipated. The hype isn’t necessarily unfounded. But there is little room for error at Miami, and if Beck can’t perform when it counts most, a top-10 preseason ranking could feel somewhat premature by November.