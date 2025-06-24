Carter Meadows’ Dad Makes Big Sherrone Moore Confession Amid 7-Figure Michgan Offer Rumors

The Wolverines may have just scored a quiet win in one of the nation’s most competitive recruitments, despite the noise. With seven-figure NIL rumors swirling around Carter Meadows, Michigan didn’t flinch. Instead of throwing money around, they doubled down on their message during a loaded official visit weekend in Ann Arbor and made their case. And, it has resonated loud and clear.

Meadows is a 4-star recruit. According to On3, he is ranked No. 6 edge and No. 36 overall prospect in the 2026 class. Hailing from Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., Meadows has narrowed down his search to the four giants: Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, and South Carolina. But following Victors Weekend, the hype in Ann Arbor feels real.

After their official visit to Ann Arbor, Carter’s father, Michael Meadows, was delighted with how well thought of the Michigan Program was. He opened up to On3, saying, “The weekend went great, The highlight was a very extensive presentation on player development and a program they have called M Power. It was very comprehensive. It spoke to Michigan’s approach with the boys as athletes and just as men. It was nice to hear that it’s not a four-year, it’s a 40-year plan. Other schools have spoken about that, but Michigan had a very well-thought-out, articulate presentation on that.” Moreover, for a family placing a premium on education, Michigan’s attention to detail clearly hit home.

It’s a given that when you enter the territory of Sherrone Moore, there’s no way you’ll walk out without imagining yourself (or your kid) being in his company. And that’s exactly what happened. The family walked away, being really impressed by Moore and the Michigan staff. He said, “We spent a ton of time with Coach Moore and Coach Espo [Lou Esposito] in meeting rooms as well as socially. I thought Coach Espo did a great job of talking about how he sees Carter fitting into their scheme. And what their expectations would be.”

The final verdict? An astounding positive. Michael said, “I think he’d fit in well. He enjoys being challenged academically. He takes pride in being a good student and wants a strong program. I think he likes the tradition there. Do I think he would fit and flourish there? Absolutely. I could see him being there for four years and being very proud of that choice if that’s the one he decides to make.”

Although there’s no official commitment date yet, Meadows is aiming for a summer decision. And if his family’s voice carries weight, as it often does, Michigan may have just taken a massive step toward landing one of the most complete prospects in the class.



Carter Meadows, Michigan, and the 7-figure NIL rumor

As the race for four-star EDGE Carter Meadows intensified, Michigan suddenly found itself at the center of a seven-figure NIL rumor. Reports began circulating that the Wolverines had pitched a massive NIL deal to separate themselves from the competition. The idea of Michigan dropping a bag turned heads across the college football landscape. After all, the recruitment already features heavyweights like Ohio State, Penn State, and South Carolina.

But the hype didn’t hold up for long. A Michigan insider, EJ Holland, quickly addressed the chatter. He said, “This is 100 percent false and just Notre Dame fans trying to ruin recruitments. Absolutely pathetic behavior,” According to On3, while Michigan has shown a clear commitment to supporting its athletes through NIL opportunities, there’s no indication that Meadows was offered anything approaching seven figures. The insider emphasized that Michigan’s pitch is still rooted in development, academics, and long-term fit, not bidding wars. In short, the rumor doesn’t reflect reality.

And if you listen to the Meadows family, that lines up too. During Victors Weekend, Michigan made a powerful impression, not with a checkbook but with substance. From deep dives into the ‘M Power’ program to personal conversations with Sherrone Moore, the Wolverines sold the full vision. For Carter Meadows, a player as serious about academics as he is about pass rushing, Michigan’s edge might not come from NIL numbers but from what comes after.