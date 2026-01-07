Cautions Mount Against Kirby Smart Rumors as Georgia HC Linked to Atlanta Falcons Job

Georgia’s season ended without a national championship. Atlanta’s season ended without a playoff berth. The Falcons fired head coach Raheem Morris on Sunday after two straight 8-9 finishes and no playoff appearances. Whenever they need a head coach, Kirby Smart’s name predictably enters the conversation. And once again, college football fans wasted no time shutting it down.

“SHOULD THE #FALCONS HIRE KIRBY SMART AS THEIR NEXT HEAD COACH…?” ML Football posted on X on January 6. “Smart is 50 years old and has been the HC at the University of Georgia since 2016. Kirby is a 2× National champion and a future Hall of Famer. If Smart is looking for a new challenge ATL would be the perfect fit.”

The speculation did not sit well with the college football crowd despite the timing fueling the chatter.

Kirby Smart’s Georgia had lost a Sugar Bowl thriller to Ole Miss, 39-34, ending the season with two losses. Still, the Bulldogs made another playoff run and secured a second straight SEC championship. In most programs, that would be the season of a lifetime. He just completed his 10th season as Georgia’s head coach. His record stands at 117-21, with three national title game appearances and two championships. No coach in college football history has more wins in their first decade.

Financially, the potential move to the NFL makes little sense. According to USA Today, Kirby Smart is the highest-paid coach in college football, earning just over $13 million annually. Yes, owner Arthur Blank could offer more. Andy Reid earns roughly $20 million per year with the Kansas City Chiefs. Sean Payton makes about $18 million with the Denver Broncos. But leaving a dominant college program for an NFL rebuild is not just a money decision. It is a control decision.

Kirby Smart has never hidden his preference. In 2023, he dismissed NFL speculation directly.

“I don’t right now,” he said when asked about the league. “I never say never to anything, but it’s not something that I’m passionate about. I love the relationship with the college kids and it’s been fun doing it here at the alma mater. It’s something you want to do for a long time and you want to have a lot of success.”

But things could have changed in a couple of years since then. Needless to say, a torrent of fans’ opinions gushed out.

Why college football fans aren’t buying the Kirby Smart-to-Atlanta talk

The dominant reaction centered on fit. One fan wrote, “Wouldn’t succeed, different caliber of coaching, schemes, preparation, and play style. Kirby can develop kids to play in the NFL. But I’m not sure he can coach a NFL roster to the superbowl.” The argument is familiar. College success does not guarantee NFL success and fans know it.

Others focused on leverage and loyalty. “Kirby is king in Athens. Never going to the NFL,” one fan posted. That sentiment reflects reality. Kirby Smart has complete institutional control at Georgia. Facilities, recruiting budgets, and administrative alignment all run through him. Walking away from that level of authority is rare, even with NFL money involved.

Some fans framed it as an organizational mismatch. “Of all 32 NFL teams, the Atlanta Falcons are the least deserving of Kirby Smart. It’d never happen,” one reaction read. The criticism was blunt but pointed. Atlanta has cycled through coaches without solving its core issues.

Others argued from Georgia’s perspective. “I’d rather him stay with the dawgs,” another wrote. “We need him there. However, I don’t even think that he would be interested. The Falcons could literally back up a brinks truck full of cash and he’d probably close the gate back and tell them to leave.” Well, Kirby Smart does not need the NFL to validate his career. He already built a dynasty at his alma mater.

The historical precedent sealed the discussion. One fan warned, “No you’d ruin two franchises at once. He’s great for college. Most college coaches don’t make the transition to pros very successfully.” The examples are obvious. Nick Saban struggled in Miami. Urban Meyer failed quickly in Jacksonville. Bobby Petrino’s Atlanta tenure ended in chaos. Kirby Smart knows that history. Betting against his own awareness would be foolish.

Atlanta may search far and wide for its next head coach. Kirby Smart will be mentioned, as always. But fans understand the difference between rumor and reality. This one, once again, feels more like noise than a real threat.