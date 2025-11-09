Cautious Mike Elko Stops Marcel Reed From Repeating 13-Year Texas A&M Feat

Texas A&M is having a perfect 2025 season so far, in which Marcel Reed’s integral effort plays a major role. The QB has been playing at a Heisman level, pushing his passing game to a whole new level. Yet, he is behind the frontrunner. And at this stage, it has caused some frustration, as the Aggies’ beat writer blames head coach Mike Elko and his staff for costing Reed his Heisman push.

Texas A&M beat writer Carter Karels, on watching the Texas A&M vs. Missouri initial play, questioned the Aggies’ head coach on why they were restricting Reed’s running game, despite a career-best rushing record against LSU. “I understand wanting to protect Marcel Reed, but I don’t get why Texas A&M isn’t running him at all. He is coming off a career-best rushing performance at LSU, but doesn’t have a carry through the first four drives while A&M has struggled to run the ball (13 yards on 11 carries),” Carter Karels wrote on X.

So far, the redshirt sophomore has passed for 1,972 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushed for 359 yards and 6 touchdowns. He barely rushed this season, except for the last game against LSU, where he showcased his full potential both throwing and running down the field. Against LSU, Reed completed 12 of 21 passes for 202 yards and rushed 13 times for 108 yards, totaling four touchdowns. The QB was intercepted two times in the first half, but he led the Aggies down the field on almost every drive in the second half. With a balanced play, the Aggies had a blowout 24-point win against LSU.

Throughout his collegiate career, Reed rushed for 941 yards and 14 touchdowns. With this level of rushing abilities in his arsenal, Karels questions why Elko is restricting his QB with the passing game. He has a pair of high-impact transfer receivers in Mario Craver and KC Concepcion, who helped him unlock the Heisman-level passing game this season. However, a balanced play could make Reed stand out and lead the Heisman race. In fact, he is already receiving a lot of backing for the same.

Johnny Manziel backs Marcel Reed for the Heisman Trophy

Johnny Manziel, the last Heisman Trophy winner for the Aggies (2012), is rooting for Marcel Reed to join the legacy of Texas A&M’s Heisman winners. A week ago, Manziel said that Reed still has time to overtake the frontrunners, entering the last three games. “There is still time to go out and have a game or a play, or a series that sets you apart from the rest,” Manziel said on the November 1 episode of NightCap.

“Yeah, I’m really looking at Marcel Reed. He does get that moment. If Texas plays the way they did today, you go into the last game of the season. You take care of business in Missouri… You go beat Samford, and get Texas day after Thanksgiving on the road,” Manziel said on the podcast.

In the game against Missouri, Reed scored another 200+ passing yards for two touchdowns, showcasing promising play and consistency. If this continues, like Manziel, Mike Elko, and his fans believe, Marcel Reed could bring the Heisman Trophy to Texas A&M after 13 long years, surpassing Julian Sayin, Fernando Mendoza, and other front-runners.