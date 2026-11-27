Fans weren’t exactly sold on Brian Kelly’s broadcasting debut when the former LSU and Notre Dame head coach joined CBS Sports alongside Rich Waltz and Adam Breneman earlier this season. His analysis drew criticism, with viewers questioning whether he was offering enough substance in the booth. Now, thirteen weeks into his new gig, those early doubts are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

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CBS Sports assembled a three-man booth featuring Adam Breneman, Rich Waltz and Brian Kelly for the Iowa-Nebraska clash, one of the marquee Top 25 matchups of the regular-season finale.

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With expectations high, viewers were hoping for an insightful broadcast. Instead, what unfolded was baffling, especially from a man with three decades of experience in college football.

The Iowa-Nebraska clash exposed more than just a disappointing performance from former LSU and Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly in the broadcast booth.

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He repeatedly struggled with players’ names, calling Iowa quarterback Hank Brown “Max Browne,” who is a former Pittsburgh QB whose collegiate career ended almost a decade ago. He also mispronounced Kirk Ferentz’s name on multiple occasions throughout the broadcast.

All of these mishaps have been taken pretty seriously by the fans, who appear to be unhappy with what they have been hearing from a veteran head coach who spent years working with college players and grooming them to become better athletes.

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One fan didn’t hold back, calling Kelly the worst announcer on television.

“Brian Kelly might be the worst announcer on TV. Just awful”

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Another fan went as far as wishing someone would hire him as a head coach again, simply to keep him off the broadcast.

“Can someone hire Brian Kelly as their head coach just so he stops being on my tv please?”

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However, one of the criticisms directed at Brian Kelly centred on his remark that “Nebraska has been great at special teams.” The comment clearly didn’t sit well with a fan, who bluntly responded, “No wonder you’re out of coaching, Brian Kelly”

Why? Well, Nebraska’s special teams rank No. 101nationally in PRIME CFB’s advanced ratings, with a rating of -0.64. The Huskers have also converted just 7 of 15 field-goal attempts (46.7%) through their game against Ohio State on November 21.

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The data clearly suggests otherwise, and for him to make such a statement only highlights how disconnected he appears to be from the game and the rivalry itself.

The criticism rarely let up, with fans branding the broadcast crew as one of the worst. “The announcers of the Nebraska vs Iowa game are awful.” Another fan questioned Brian Kelly’s grasp of the game, writing, “This play by play announcer for Iowa/Nebraska has no idea what is going on.”

While an occasional mistake is understandable given the number of players announcers must keep track of, repeatedly getting things wrong during a high-profile rivalry game is difficult to excuse.

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But the criticism went beyond mispronouncing names or getting details wrong. Fans also felt Kelly lacked meaningful insights and critical analysis, with one remarking, “Announcers for Nebraska/Iowa don’t even know the rules”.

The former head coach largely stuck to basic observations that Adam Breneman could have easily delivered himself. At one point, Kelly simply explained how establishing the running game helps set up play-action passes, offering little in the way of deeper tactical analysis.

Brian Kelly is no ordinary announcer. With three decades of head-coaching experience, including appearances in national championship games and the College Football Playoff, he has plenty of knowledge to bring to the broadcast booth.

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Yet despite that experience, Kelly rarely offered the kind of insights fans had hoped to hear, which is one of the reasons viewers have continued to call him out.

When he made his broadcasting debut, fans were already unimpressed with his accent and delivery.

Fair enough, he deserved the benefit of the doubt as he adjusted to a new role. But after his performance during the Iowa-Nebraska broadcast, that benefit of the doubt may have run out.