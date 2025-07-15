CBS Giving LaNorris Sellers’ NFL Future The Lamar Jackson Treatment With ‘Running Back’ Verdict

Clemson Tigers have always been a force in the ACC and generally in college football, too. But when they faced Shane Beamer’s South Carolina last year, the game screamed, ‘There’s a new sheriff in town.’ The result? It ended in a thrilling 17-14 historic win for the Gamecocks as LaNorris Sellers dominated on the ground and took control in the air, too, when required. The fate was then sealed for South Carolina as Shane Beamer finally got his main man.

The red-shirt freshman in total passed for 2,534 yards and finished with 674 yards on the ground. But if you really want to know how good Sellers was? Just watch that 20-yard touchdown run with the Gamecocks trailing 10-14 to Clemson with just 1:08 on the clock and facing third and 16. In that moment, if anyone could have done that run, then it was probably just Sellers and Shane Beamer, having seen countless special moments in his coaching career, dubbed that run “special.”

“The play’s never over when the ball is in his hands. We’re never out of the game. If it’s close, we’ve always got a chance to win,” said Cornerback Jalon Kilgore about LaNorris Sellers. All in all, the dual-threat nature of Sellers already makes him one of the top QBs to return for the 2025 season, and with it comes hope for a top draft spot. However, it will not be that easy, and there are a few things Sellers must improve.

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports on the July 14th Episode discussed first-round draft picks, and he seemed reluctant to consider Sellers as the top five draft pick. “The concern is this, and South Carolina fans get very angry when you don’t have Lenor as a top-five pick. He might be the best running back in the SEC, and I mean that in the best possible light, but he has to be more consistent as a passer to all three levels. He does not throw with anticipation. And that’s something that needs to happen when he is passing-wise. He is absolutely electric. It’s just inconsistent.”

The most important issue that scouts and analysts raise is Sellers’ inability to protect himself and his slow processing speed. For instance, he was sacked 41 times last year, which was the 10th most in the FBS, partly due to the O-line struggle. Also, the time he got to throw the ball was quite higher than what players got with 3.30 seconds to throw last year. Moreover, Sellers threw just four times when he had a timing of 3 seconds or lower to throw. That said, is there another dynamic that is playing out?

Lamar Jackson also had to contend with shaking off the “running back that can throw well” tag, which he’s more than conquered. Even though the likes of Michael Vick and later Cam Newton have paved the way for black, dual-threat QBs, the prejudicial stigma doesn’t seem to have completely gone, and hence the concerns. That said, Shane Beamer isn’t too concerned.

LaNorris Sellers gets backing from head coach Shane Beamer

Beamer led the Gamecocks to one of the most memorable seasons last year and achieved nine wins. For context, it was just the ninth time that the program achieved nine wins and was first since 2017. Not just that, but the team ranked in the top 25 in scoring defense (12th), rushing defense (18th), and total defense (16th), making the prospects of success even more optimistic this year. And Shane Beamer is quite confident in Sellers’ abilities.

“You guys will learn more about our players, if you haven’t already, but the three that are here with me today, LaNorris Sellers, DQ Smith, and Nick Barrett, embody everything that we want our program to be about. They embody everything that college athletics is about in my mind in 2025,” said Shane Beamer in a recent press briefing.

Sellers threw 7 interceptions last year, but with talented players now like Mike Tyler, Jordon Gidron, and Nyck Harbor in the WR room, the issues won’t be there. Moreover, the return of Raheim “Rocket” Sanders will boost the ground game, and the addition of Oscar Adaway and Jawarn Howell will provide that added depth. So, yes, the season has everything to be successful, but to make it into the top five of the NFL draft? Sellers will probably improve and deliver spectacular performances as an experienced QB now.