CBS Issues Tough Big 12 Verdict on Kenny Dillingham’s ASU Despite HC Fixing Major Camp Issue

Yep, it’s prove-it time again. It’s going to sound a bit crazy, but many CBS pundits believe the defending champs, the Arizona State Sun Devils, are “underdogs.” Especially wild when you consider they’ve got two projected first-round NFL Draft prospects on this offense. Kenny Dillingham knows he’s battling ASU history for his 11th-ranked Sun Devils heading into the 2025 regular season, and the weight of last year’s Big 12 championship run lingers like a shadow on the practice field.

The pressure is palpable. Repeating what was done last season—hoisting a Big 12 trophy and sneaking into the CFP—is no small task, and expectations aren’t being handled lightly. Still, 247Sports’ ASU beat writer and a Heisman voter, Chris Karpman, admitted he was stunned that “None of the nine CBS Sports writers here picked ASU to win the Big 12, and a few considered the Sun Devils to be most likely to regress.”

When CBS dropped their official predictions, they went a step further, labeling Arizona State the “4th most overrated team” in the country. For a squad that’s proven it can survive the Big 12 gauntlet, that verdict feels like a slap across the face.

CBS analyst Richard Johnson pulled no punches in explaining the skepticism. “The Sun Devils are just an obvious regression target for me because of the amount of one-score games they had last season to Texas State, Mississippi State, Utah, UCF, and BYU. In a parity-filled Big 12, it’s doubtful all those such results break their way again, add in that the Baylor team they avoided last year is early in the schedule, and Utah is primed to be great, and it’s doubtful to me that the Sun Devils pull off 11-2 again.” It was just Brandon Marcello and Tom Fornelli who picked Dillingham’s side to finish 2nd; the rest all had them at 3 . That’s the narrative Arizona State must fight off—tight margins, the grind of coin-flip outcomes, and the cruel math of probability catching up.

Kenny Dillingham, though, has never been one to shy away from confronting the elephant in the room. After Saturday night’s scrimmage, when asked if the 2025 Sun Devils were largely player-led, he didn’t hesitate. “Yeah, I mean, our players, we’re a tight football team, and you can feel it, you can see it. So it’s definitely a player-led team. There’s no doubt about that. Question is, where do we lead each other? I think that’s the greatest challenge. I’ve challenged these guys multiple times.” His words reflect a coach trying to instill accountability, the kind that turns narrow wins into complete ones, the kind that rewrites trends rather than follows them.

But Kenny Dillingham went deeper—he tugged at the scar tissue of ASU history. “I’ve showed them the stats on Arizona State when they’re ranked top 15 and in the last 50 years, what happened? It’s never good, never. And we’re trying to beat history, right? We’re not just facing opponents, right? We’re facing 50 years of history. And anytime you face 50 years of history, that’s not an accident. It’s 50 years of history, and that’s difficult to overcome. And I try to reiterate to them how hard that is and how this is going to be one of the most challenging tasks they’ll ever face, because they’re facing 50 years of history. They’re coming to work every day and go out and get to coaching.” The last time Arizona State even brushed national glory was back in 1996, when they came within a minute of taking down Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. That haunting near-miss still lingers over Tempe like desert heat.

The difference this time? Talent and leadership. With returners like dynamic wideout Jordyn Tyson and QB1 Sam Leavitt itching to prove doubters wrong, ASU isn’t short on firepower.

Kenny Dillingham’s pass rush looks ready to feast

Arizona State’s defensive front might just be the scariest storyline to come out of preseason camp. Even going against an offensive line that’s bringing back 4 senior starters, the Sun Devils’ pass rush has been creating chaos. Kenny Dillingham hasn’t been shy about the progress, flat out saying he expects the unit to be “significantly better” this year. That’s no small claim considering ASU tied for sixth in the Big 12 last season with 24 sacks.

The difference this fall? It starts with continuity. DL coach Diron Reynolds, now in his second year, returns essentially his entire group outside of Jeff Clark. That kind of carryover has given Reynolds the chance to refine instead of rebuild. His players are now generating a consistent push up front in camp, and the backfield pressure has been noticeable. And you can see it with your own eyes—this group just looks different. Dillingham noted how many of his edges and tackles showed up in better shape, either leaner, stronger, or both.

That physical transformation is showing up on the field. It’s not just empty muscle; it’s translating into sacks on passing downs and tackles for loss on the ground game. The Sun Devils won’t crown themselves just yet, but all signs point toward a defensive line ready to become a problem for the rest of the Big 12.