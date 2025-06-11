CBS Makes Big LSU Announcement as $55M Texas Tech Falls Behind Brian Kelly

You say greatness, we say the 2019 LSU Tigers roster. Everyone would agree that the SEC is the toughest conference in college football, stacked with powerhouses like Alabama, Texas, and Georgia. Winning it is a challenge, and it’s even more challenging to rebuild the team once the seniors graduate. After the legendary 10-0 streak, LSU saw some disappointing seasons. But under Brian Kelly, the Tigers are slowly clawing their way back to national relevance.

Brian has cemented his legacy by being one of the winningest coaches of this generation. After having numerous accolades under his belt, there’s just one box left to check: a national championship. And the way he has been making moves this year, that dream might not be far off. There has been significant activity this offseason, thanks to the transfer portal. And the LSU Tigers have been one of the chief beneficiaries.

CBS college football analyst Brad Crawford ranked the LSU Tigers as the most evolved roster for 2025, even ahead of Texas Tech, despite the Red Raiders’ massive payout. He released a statement on June 6 that said, “Brian Kelly’s 29 wins over three seasons aren’t good enough for a program like LSU. That’s why the Tigers exhausted resources and landed the nation’s top-ranked portal class.” For context, Texas Tech’s $55 million payout for student athletes has been the talk of the town. This NIL war chest has attracted a lot of star athletes to Lubbock. But Brian Kelly is not the one to back off. He has been making some brilliant additions to the team. Leading the charge is Patrick Payton, a 4-star defensive end who was ranked 7th at his position. With him, Sydir Mitchell, a 6’6, 350 lb defensive lineman, also joined LSU. And on offense, they’ve added Nic Anderson and Barion Brown as wide receivers. This should be a wake-up call for powerhouses, as the Natty might just be in striking distance for the Tigers this year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Sports College Football (@cbssportscfb) Expand Post

AD

But their neighbors to the west have not been quiet. Crawford writes about the Raiders, “Thanks to the highest-rated transfer class in program history, the hype is real for the Red Raiders ahead of Joey McGuire’s fourth season.” The Raiders have added 4-star players David Bailey, Howard Sampson, and Romello Height to their roster. And former 5-star WR Micah Johnson will also find his way back to Lubbock after his stint with the A&M. So, while he ranks the Raiders behind the Tigers, Texas is not a team to overlook.

Both teams look stacked with formidable firepower and will be fighting for the championship. But before that, they’ll be seeking revenge. The Red Raiders were crushed last year by the Baylor Bears, who won by a significant 24-point margin. Similarly, the Tigers were swept by the Crimson Tide with a massive 29-point lead. Now, with the powerful roster that McGuire and Kelly have built, they’ll ensure this year is different from the last. But it’s not just the tigers; other teams are prepared to roar back as well, per Crawford’s list.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A closer look at CFB’s offseason winners.

Apart from the Tigers and the Raiders, Mario Cristobal has made some fiery moves this offseason. The Miami Hurricanes have become an offensive powerhouse courtesy of Cristobal. In replacement of the No. 1 overall 2025 draft pick, Cam Ward, Miami has signed Georgia’s Carson Beck as their QB. According to reports from On3, Beck will earn over $4 million during his time in Coral Gables. And with that kind of firepower at the QB, Miami could be a serious threat in the ACC.

Florida State isn’t quite either. Mike Norvell has also made some excellent additions to the team, not only to the playing squad but also to the coaching staff. Gus Malzahn, the new offensive coordinator for Florida State, will be calling the plays this year. On the players’ side, the Seminoles have added WR Duce Robinson and Squirrel White, who will be backed by quarterback Thomas Castellanos. After a lackluster finish at 17th in the ACC last year, FSU will be looking for a resurgence. A part of that resurgence would be to defeat their biggest rival, the Miami Hurricanes, which is no cakewalk.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lastly, the SEC will be more challenging, thanks to the Oklahoma Sooners. With their new quarterback, John Mateer, at the helm and #122 overall transfer Derek Simmons as the OT, their offense is undergoing a metamorphosis. After spending much of last season in the lower half of the SEC, Oklahoma will be aiming for a major leap this year, and they might just surprise some teams along the way.