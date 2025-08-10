CBS Names Non-Powerhouse Big 10 QB to Surprise College Football Fraternity

Bret Bielema is rolling into the 2025 season like the guy who finally gets to sit at the cool kids’ table after years of awkwardly hovering near the snack table. Bielema and his squad are coming off their first 10-win season since 2001. Yes, you read that right, two decades! They’re back with 16 starters returning, which is like bringing nearly the whole band back to the reunion tour. Bielema has a solid foundation to build on. That starts with his leader under the center.

Luke Altmyer is riding a wave of buzz as the Illinois quarterback heading into the 2025 college football season. And it’s for good reasons. While he’s on watch lists for major awards like the Davey O’Brien, Maxwell, and Walter Camp Player of the Year, many commentators note that Altmyer flies a bit under the radar. However, one commentator is ready to give him his flowers. CBS Sports’ Chip Patterson picks Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer as the most clutch player in college football. That is because of his extraordinary ability to perform under pressure and deliver game-winning plays in critical moments.

“I think it comes down to Luke Altmyer and what they get in terms of experience,” Patterson said on the CBS Sports CFB show. “And what I believe is the most clutch quarterback in college football. No other quarterback has more game-winning or game-tying touchdowns in the last minute or overtime than Luke Altmyer has in his career.” Altmyer stands out for having the most career game-winning drives in the final minute or overtime among active college QBs. He has a knack for performing under pressure that makes for great highlight reels and even better narratives. Last season, he amassed 2,717 passing yards and scored 22 touchdowns. Plus, with the ability to contribute on the ground with rushing yards and scores, he’s a dual-threat weapon.

One of Luke Altmyer’s highlights was his performance in Illinois’ thrilling overtime win against Nebraska. There he went, 21-for-27 for 215 yards, and threw four touchdowns without an interception. His clutch execution in overtime helped seal a 31-24 victory. Another iconic moment came in a last-minute comeback against Rutgers. With just over a minute left, Illinois faced a daunting fourth-and-13 at the 40-yard line. Altmyer delivered a perfect 40-yard touchdown pass to Pat Bryant, who turned it into a spectacular catch-and-run touchdown with only four seconds left, securing a 38-31 victory. During the conversation with Patterson, host Hailey Sutton said, “When you talk about clutch time for Luke Altmyer. The Fighting Illi led the FBS in fourth quarter comebacks….. So, hopefully they can keep it going.”

Okay, this one’s a bit special. Luke Altmyer’s clutch performance against Purdue in 2024 was nothing short of cinematic. The Illini were cruising early, building a 24-3 lead by halftime. But, as so often happens in college football dramas, Purdue roared back like a freight train. The Boilermakers unleashed a 23-point explosion in the fourth quarter, snatching the lead with 49 seconds left. The hero steps in. The guy who piled up a career-high 379 passing yards and rushed for 60 more was hitting his stride. That, too, precisely when the stakes were at their highest. With time running out, Altmyer led Illinois down the field in a masterclass game-tying drive, proving once again why clutch is his middle name.

Overtime gave Luke Altmyer a fresh spotlight to shine in. His confidence was palpable. So much so that during the coin toss, he was already eyeing the end zone where he wanted the game-deciding possession. Illinois’ defense came through with a pivotal sack on that two-point attempt, sealing a 50-49 win. Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. couldn’t speak more highly of Altmyer’s full-game dominance. He praised his poise, execution, and ability to “take over the game.” Luke Altmyer’s “clutch factor” is backed by his consistent ability to keep his cool, execute game-winning drives, and lead his team to victory in the tightest moments. It makes him a surprise Big Ten standout in 2025.

The hunt for Luke Altmyer’s next go-to-guy

Luke Altmyer is staring down a tough, unvarnished reality going into the 2025 season. Why? Because he’s lost his dependable go-to receivers from last year. The duo of Pat Bryant and Zakhari Franklin. Together, they accounted for nearly 64% of Illinois’ snaps, 71% of receptions, and a massive 87% of passing touchdowns in 2024. Now, both have moved on to the NFL. Losing these two top targets means Altmyer must now try to find chemistry and trust with a group that is largely unproven at the Big Ten level.

This receiver room has promise but lacks experience. Hudson Clement, a transfer from West Virginia who had a solid previous season. Malik Elzy, a former highly touted recruit who hasn’t yet proved himself as a consistent threat. Justin Bowick, another transfer with potential but little experience at this level. And then some other scattered contributors like Brayden Trimble, Colin Dixon, and Hank Beatty.

See, there is depth, but none of them currently carry the established, alpha confidence or consistent production that Bryant and Franklin brought to the table. For Luke Altmyer, this is a harsh wake-up call because quarterback-receiver chemistry is important. And especially for a clutch player like him. It is crucial to know who to trust in tight coverage, or when blitzed, as it can be the difference between making a big play and a turnover. The “go-to-guy” role is vital for extending drives and making clutch plays under pressure.