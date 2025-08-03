CBS Predicts Alabama Will Be 3–1 Entering Vanderbilt Game With First Loss to SEC Rival

After Alabama’s first fall camp practice, Kalen DeBoer stepped to the podium looking like a new man. Last season, the weight of replacing Nick Saban seemed to hang on his every word. This time, the tension was gone. DeBoer spoke with calm confidence. A coach settled into his role and backed by a deep, talented roster. On Wednesday, he shared plenty of positive updates on returning players and showed belief in what truly feels like his first Alabama team.

“They’ve all taken big strides this summer,” said the Alabama HC, praising how his QBs are picking up the playbook with ease. And they’re not alone, this Alabama team is stacked with battle-tested leaders. Deontae Lawson is healthy again and ready to set the tone on defense. Then Justin Jefferson brings grit and veteran presence to the LB room. On top of that, Tim Keenan III is a wrecking ball up front, fresh off a 40-tackle campaign. Now, with this kind of experience and firepower returning, DeBoer’s first true Alabama squad has the tools to make serious noise in 2025. But is the schedule really in their favor?

The Crimson Tide enter 2025 staring down one of the SEC’s toughest slates. It is ranked as the 6th-hardest in the league. First game is on the road at FSU. Then brace for heavyweight battles down the line with LSU and Tennessee. No breathers, no freebies. Just one test after another. But when it comes to their first potential stumble, CBS Sports’ Emory Hunt didn’t hold back. During his August 2 appearance on the show, he dropped a bold prediction about where Alabama’s first loss could hit.

“Bama doesn’t want a repeat of last year’s Vanderbilt slip-up,” said Hunt. But in his eyes, the real danger lies in Athens. “I do think Bama’s first loss comes against Georgia,” predicted Hunt, adding that until the Tide settle on a quarterback, they’ll lean on their run game and defense. But Georgia will be the ultimate test.

Hunt circled September 27 as the date Alabama could hit its first roadblock. “That’s where the stakes are highest, little room for error, little room for mistakes,” said Hunt, warning that the Tide might glance ahead to Vanderbilt on October 4 and falter in Athens instead. Now, while predictions hint that Georgia could hand Alabama an early setback, the Tide’s HC is firing a strong warning to the rest of the SEC. There is one key strength of this Alabama team that won’t be easy to handle.

Alabama HC’s emphatic statement

The new CFB season is taking shape, and Kalen DeBoer is making sure Alabama is built to dominate. With a loaded roster and relentless preparation, the Tide are sharpening their edge day by day. A message that should keep SEC rivals on high alert. And one area DeBoer is pushing hard? Tight ends. He wants them more involved, more dangerous, and more impactful. Even as the team works through some injury hurdles in the group.

Sounding optimistic about his TEs, DeBoer said, “It will continue to get better and better. It’s in a good spot. This was gonna be how it was when the injuries happened. [Josh] Cuevas is gonna continue to add volume, I think that’s the best word to use, because he’s practicing. Danny Lewis is the same way. They’re adding volume.” So, the Tide’s depth is slowly building back up, and DeBoer likes where this group is headed.

“The number of reps from start to finish has been huge,” said DeBoer, pointing to a strong summer for his TEs. “Their progress is as we had hoped and expected.” Moreover, he added that Marshall Prickett and a few others, who were limited in the spring, are now back to full speed. “We’ve got more tight ends out there now than we could have ever imagined,” remarked DeBoer. “They’re all competing, pushing each other, and ready to do a big job.” Now, let’s see if the head coach’s warnings turn into real production on the gridiron.