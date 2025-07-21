CBS Tips Big 12 Program Breakout as HC’s $28M Gamble Gets Real

In today’s college football, money talks, and it looks like one Big 12 team is finally listening. After seeing their $20 million roster investment lead to a national championship win, Ohio State is going all out—pouring a staggering $28 million into player talent this year. They’re even outspending the Buckeyes, and it’s not just for the show. With key transfers, key returning players, and a roster built to compete, they’re ready for a major breakthrough. Best part? Even CBS Sports recognizes the shift: this team isn’t just playing around; they are playing to win.

So, whose team is making such a big bet? Well, that’s Joey McGuire’s Texas Tech, which ranks no. 2 nationally in NIL spending and is expected to dish out close to $28 million on its roster this year. Now, the move might feel a bit over the top, but this team has never won a conference championship in history, and if there’s any chance they can do it, it’s this season. And they are making sure they make the most out of it. With only six returning starters, McGuire’s team made a significant impact on the transfer portal, landing 16 new players, including 12 four-star recruits.

And that’s what put them right in contention. And CBS Sports’ Emory Hunt didn’t mince words before calling Texas Tech his breakout team to watch this season. But what makes Joey McGuire’s team his favorite? It’s none other than his explosive QB, Behren Morton. “Behron Morton is a phenomenal quarterback, and I think because he’s an experienced veteran behind what looks to be a very improved offensive line—and their defensive line looks tremendous. The entire defensive side of the football, in my opinion, looks tremendous,” Hunt said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

No wonder Behren Morton is an exceptional QB; this guy took a 6-2 team to an 8-4 record last year. And his stats prove his caliber, as he threw for 3,335 yards with 27 touchdowns and just 8 interceptions. Even their offensive line looks promising with key players like WR Micah Hudson and USC’s electric Quinten Joyner. Then, in defense, there’s UCF’s Lee Hunter and Stanford’s David Bailey anchoring the line, too. But Bailey’s presence is what is making Hunt so sure about Joey McGuire’s team.

AD

Praising his film, Emory Hunt said, “This is the most important thing: this dude is out there with no gloves, no wrist tape, nothing, right? He’s just out there, just equipment on, ready to go. So, they get a tremendous pass rusher, and they have a quarterback that is going to be behind a very good offensive line.” That’s a straight fact. This guy has been turning heads since the day he arrived in college. Back in 2022, he started as a true freshman, played in 11 games with 9 starts, and had 46 tackles and 2.5 sacks. And that’s exactly the kind of talent Texas Tech needs right now.

On top of that, FanDuel has Texas Tech at +650 to win the Big 12, putting them in the same tier as Utah, which highlights the pressure on Joey McGuire’s team in his fourth year. Although the Red Raiders haven’t surpassed eight wins under McGuire yet, expectations are soaring once again. Boasting a strong transfer class and renewed momentum, Texas Tech is no longer just a dark horse; they’re a genuine contender, and Vegas is betting on them to make a significant impact this season.

So, with all this falling right in place, Texas Tech can sure make a splash this season. But till then, let’s talk about the most heated battle in their schedule this year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joey McGuire’s team’s ultimate revenge game

Circle October 18 in bold red because the Texas Tech vs. Arizona State game is ready for a real battle. This isn’t just another Big 12 game; it’s a revenge game with major implications. The Red Raiders hold a 4-2 series lead, but here’s the catch: neither team has ever won on the road. Lubbock is Tech’s, and Tempe is ASU’s. This showdown? It’s happening in the heart of Tempe at Sun Devil Stadium. Get ready.

ASU’s coming in strong with everything you want in a contender: talent, consistency, and motivation. Kenny Dillingham brings back 17 starters, a potential Heisman candidate in Sam Leavitt, and big-play receiver Jordyn Tyson. Leavitt, the sophomore quarterback, threw for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns last year. He’s cool under pressure but throws with power. Tyson is his go-to for big games, and with a tough offensive line and a top-20 sack defense, the Sun Devils are ready for a revenge season.

Don’t rule out Tech, though. While Tyler Shough is no longer there, Behren Morton has experience, having played in the system for five years. Having a veteran quarterback is crucial in these close games. With the addition of the dynamic Micah Hudson and Leftwich’s aggressive play-calling, the offense is going to be explosive. Vegas predicts around 8.5 wins for each team, which screams “toss-up.” In a conference where every game matters, this one could determine who has an advantage in reaching Arlington.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Let’s wait and see which team finally makes an impact.