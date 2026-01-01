brand-logo
CBS Under Fire For Cutting-Off College Football Commentator Mid-Retirement Speech After Sun Bowl

ByMalabika Dutta

Dec 31, 2025 | 9:39 PM EST

After decades of shaping the sound of college football Saturdays, Gary Danielson called his final game on Wednesday at the Sun Bowl in El Paso. However, what was expected to be a routine sign-off quickly drew attention for an unexpected reason.

As Danielson began delivering his closing remarks alongside longtime broadcast partners Brad Nessler and Jenny Dell, the broadcast abruptly cut to a commercial break before he could finish. The sudden transition ended his on-air farewell without warning, leaving viewers confused and, in many cases, frustrated.

The clip quickly circulated online, prompting criticism from college football viewers who felt the timing was inappropriate given Danielson’s long tenure with the network. Many pointed out that Danielson has been a prominent voice in college football for years and felt the occasion warranted a more complete send-off.

While broadcast schedules are often tightly timed, the cutaway sparked debate about whether CBS mishandled the moment. As of now, the network has not issued a public explanation.

While the moment didn’t sit well, fans made their voices heard, flooding social media with comments and reactions.

“There was no way this wasn’t going to end with this long-winded gas bag meandering aimlessly into the void,” wrote one fan.

This is a developing story….

