CFB Analyst Delivers Blow to Mike Norvell After Billy Napier Snatches Key Florida Recruitment

It looks like the rivalry between Florida’s in-state programs has taken a sharp new turn. It’s not just another game; it’s a real gut punch losing a key player to their biggest rival. Mike Norvell is already under fire after a rough 2-10 season, and now dropping a top-tier safety to the Gators just fuels the flames. Especially when the Gators are already holding a lead in the series (38-28-2, .574 winning percentage). This loss stings even more, intensifying the fight for in-state supremacy and putting the teams’ coaching staff and recruiting strategy on thin ice.

Florida State’s 2026 recruiting class is already running thin with just 9 commits, and the worst part is they don’t have a single QB commit since four-star signal caller Brady Smigiel decommitted from the Seminoles earlier this year. Sure, they have key defensive players like Tedarius Hughes, Darryl Bell, and Sean Johnson. But losing a 6’3″, 195-pound standout from Milton, who had already dipped his toes into the program and praised it, is downright embarrassing for the Seminoles.

Mike Norvell lost Kaiden Hall, the 14th-best safety in the 2026 class and 24th overall in Florida. And losing Hall just made things worse for the head coach. That’s exactly what analyst Brian Smith pointed out on Locked on Seminoles. “Florida Gator added Kaden Hall, safety out of Milton, Florida, just outside of Pensacola. A Florida State fan, so I am told, growing up. Before he even committed to Florida, you have to keep in mind here that he knew that he hadn’t taken the OV to Florida State. It’s still technically next weekend, but for right now he’s a Florida Gator.”

Kaden Hall’s a complete package. In 2024, he played both offense and defense for a winless Milton team, starring as a defensive back and as a running back. Despite his team’s struggles, he contributed 32 tackles (3 for loss) in 7 games (MaxPreps). Offensively, he rushed for 161 yards and 2 touchdowns on 28 carries and caught 8 passes for 80 yards. His 2023 season was even more impressive: 64 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, an interception, and 414 receiving yards with 2 touchdowns on 23 receptions.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell walks the sidelines during the third quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

That’s exactly what Smith is highlighting. “Kaden Hall is a dude, 6’3, 190 pounds, give or take. Just super instinctive. Knows where the ball’s going. He reminds me of KJ Kirkland with maybe even more upside and probably more sheer athleticism. Just very instinctive.”

Worst part? FSU lost a player who was forever committed to them, and that’s just pointing at a weak recruiting trail. “This is a kid that you’ve known about forever. You’ve recruited forever. You got the OV set up and did all the right things, but to not get him committed is one thing. To not get him on campus prior to him committing to the Florida Gators is just really bad. Like, very few top players are committing right now. Not just in Florida, nationally. The vast majority of players, even three-star kids, are waiting it out and taking their visits,” Smith said.

Players are opting for better opportunities; that’s exactly why recruits like Malik Clark joined South Carolina, C.J. Wiley went to the Georgia Bulldogs, and Tramell Jones went straight to the Florida Gators, just like Kaden Hall. But Smith isn’t counting Mike Norvell’s program out of the race just yet. “I’m sure Florida State’s going to try to get him to do that, and historically this has happened a million times: Florida gets a commit, Florida State flips, and vice versa,” he said.

However, there must be something that Billy Napier did right and Mike Norvell couldn’t.

Mike Norvell’s master plan for recruitment

Napier didn’t just recruit Hall; he pursued him relentlessly. The Gators’ coach started early and stayed persistent. “Coach Napier never changed up,” Hall told On3. “He’s always the same and never changes for anything.” This consistency resonated with Hall and his family, making them feel at home in Gainesville. Their visit effectively ended Hall’s recruitment. After an official visit, he was convinced. He lauded the Gators’ staff for prioritizing him since his sophomore year, emphasizing Napier’s genuine character. Now, what will Norvell do?

Florida State’s 2026 recruiting is gaining serious momentum. While not yet a top-15 class, the Seminoles are aggressively pursuing recruits as summer visits begin. With just nine commitments, FSU anticipates a surge in June. Following a strong 2025 class, fans expect a top-10 finish this time around.

Gadsden County’s Daylen Green, a versatile athlete likened to a Swiss Army knife, impressed at FSU’s Elite Camp. This four-star linebacker/safety hybrid secured an official visit for June 13-15 after receiving an offer in January. He’s quickly risen on the Seminoles’ recruiting board, calling Florida State a “top school” and giving them an edge over programs like Arkansas and Ole Miss.

Green’s stat sheet reads like a linebacker’s dream journal. He recorded 111 tackles and 4 tackles for loss in 2024—show a linebacker’s instinct. At 6’2″, 205 pounds, he’s the fast, athletic player college coaches covet. Scouts project him as a versatile defender if he adds weight without losing speed.

Landing Green from Arkansas would be a significant recruiting victory, showcasing Norvell’s staff’s recruiting prowess.